Poll shows New Yorkers support ban on plastic grocery bags

Most New Yorkers of all political parties and regions favor the state’s impending ban on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, according to a Siena College poll.

Nearly two-thirds of registered voters surveyed in April — 62 percent — said the ban that state lawmakers approved to start next year will be good for New York. The measure approved as part of the state’s budget authorizes communities to impose a five-cent fee on paper bags, encouraging shoppers to bring reusable bags. Part of the fee’s proceeds will support the state’s Environmental Protection Fund, including money for land acquisition.

Those supporting the ban in Siena’s poll included 67 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents or others. They also included 81 percent of those who considered themselves liberals, 63 percent of moderates and 45 percent of conservatives.

Sixty percent of upstate voters supported the ban, compared to 62 percent of New York City voters and 65 percent of suburban voters.

The poll was conducted April 8-11 by cellphone and land line, and included 735 voters. The plastic bag question was among several issues about which respondents were asked whether “these new laws passed as part of the budget will be good for New York.”

The Siena College Research Institute reported a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage point.