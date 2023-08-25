Police arrest two men for trailhead crimes

Police said they found five vehicles at Long Pond in the town of Santa Clara with windows smashed and items taken from them. Photo provided

Pair tied to August car burglaries in northern Adirondacks

By Mike Lynch

State police have arrested two Franklin County men wanted for breaking into vehicles parked at hiking and boating trailheads in the northern Adirondacks.

The break-ins allegedly took place from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22 in the towns of Santa Clara and Harrietstown in Franklin County.

The men allegedly targeted vehicles at parking areas for the Crusher Boat Launch on the Raquette River, Long Pond in the St. Regis Canoe Area, Ampersand hiking trailhead on state Route 3, and a hiking trailhead off Coreys Road.

They also allegedly broke into a vehicle on Old Dock Road, which is connected to state Route 3.

At Long Pond, police found five vehicles with the windows smashed and more than $1,000 worth of items stolen.

Police arrested William L. Roberts III, 44, of Malone, and Jamie R. Leduc, 41, of Moira, on Wednesday on grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal mischief and burglary charges.

Police said they also stole a credit card and used it to buy items at Walmart in Malone.

Police determined Roberts entered a camper and stole multiple items with a value of more than $400 at the Crusher launch.

Don’t miss a thing

Sign up for our “Adk News Briefing” newsletter, a weekly look at the hottest Adirondack stories

Email *



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Or click here to see all our weekly and daily newsletters