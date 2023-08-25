Adirondack Explorer

The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.
Be part of our reader-supported journalism.
Nonprofit voice of the park.
Home » Stories » Police arrest two men for trailhead crimes

Police arrest two men for trailhead crimes

6 Comments

Police found five vehicles at Long Pond in the town of Santa Clara with windows smashed. Photo provided
Police said they found five vehicles at Long Pond in the town of Santa Clara with windows smashed and items taken from them. Photo provided

Pair tied to August car burglaries in northern Adirondacks

By Mike Lynch

State police have arrested two Franklin County men wanted for breaking into vehicles parked at hiking and boating trailheads in the northern Adirondacks.

The break-ins allegedly took place from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22 in the towns of Santa Clara and Harrietstown in Franklin County. 

The men allegedly targeted vehicles at parking areas for the Crusher Boat Launch on the Raquette River, Long Pond in the St. Regis Canoe Area, Ampersand hiking trailhead on state Route 3, and a hiking trailhead off Coreys Road. 

They also allegedly broke into a vehicle on Old Dock Road, which is connected to state Route 3.

At Long Pond, police found five vehicles with the windows smashed and more than $1,000 worth of items stolen. 

Police arrested William L. Roberts III, 44, of Malone, and Jamie R. Leduc, 41, of Moira, on Wednesday on grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal mischief and burglary charges. 

Police said they also stole a credit card and used it to buy items at Walmart in Malone.

Police determined Roberts entered a camper and stole multiple items with a value of more than $400 at the Crusher launch.

Don’t miss a thing

Sign up for our “Adk News Briefing” newsletter, a weekly look at the hottest Adirondack stories

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Or click here to see all our weekly and daily newsletters

Recommended Stories

About Mike Lynch

Mike Lynch is a multimedia reporter for the Adirondack Explorer. He can be reached at mike@adirondackexplorer.org. Sign up for Mike’s newsletter

View all posts by Mike Lynch

Reader Interactions

Comments

  2. Ronald Turbide says

    In the mid seventies I was serving on the Board of Governors of ADK and while attending a meeting of the board at JBL, had items stolen from my vehicle in the Garden parking lot. There were several vehicles with damaged doors in the parking lot. State Police, who were there investigating, told me that it was very unlikely that they would ever find the culprits. After all these years it is indeed heartening to hear that at least some of this type of criminals has been apprehended.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *