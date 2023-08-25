Police arrest two men for trailhead crimes

Pair tied to August car burglaries in northern Adirondacks
By Mike Lynch
State police have arrested two Franklin County men wanted for breaking into vehicles parked at hiking and boating trailheads in the northern Adirondacks.
The break-ins allegedly took place from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22 in the towns of Santa Clara and Harrietstown in Franklin County.
The men allegedly targeted vehicles at parking areas for the Crusher Boat Launch on the Raquette River, Long Pond in the St. Regis Canoe Area, Ampersand hiking trailhead on state Route 3, and a hiking trailhead off Coreys Road.
They also allegedly broke into a vehicle on Old Dock Road, which is connected to state Route 3.
At Long Pond, police found five vehicles with the windows smashed and more than $1,000 worth of items stolen.
Police arrested William L. Roberts III, 44, of Malone, and Jamie R. Leduc, 41, of Moira, on Wednesday on grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal mischief and burglary charges.
Police said they also stole a credit card and used it to buy items at Walmart in Malone.
Police determined Roberts entered a camper and stole multiple items with a value of more than $400 at the Crusher launch.
Comments
Jay says
Glad they got these guys, of all the things to worry about out here, this should not have to be one of them.
Ronald Turbide says
In the mid seventies I was serving on the Board of Governors of ADK and while attending a meeting of the board at JBL, had items stolen from my vehicle in the Garden parking lot. There were several vehicles with damaged doors in the parking lot. State Police, who were there investigating, told me that it was very unlikely that they would ever find the culprits. After all these years it is indeed heartening to hear that at least some of this type of criminals has been apprehended.
Boreas says
Would like to know how they cracked the case. I suspect a tip.
Curlymoe says
I suspect that using the stolen credit card at Walmart wasn’t the brightest idea.
Brent says
Nice work!
Bill says
Good old police work. We don’t need to let other criminals how these guys got caught.