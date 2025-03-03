Plans are underway to make Chapel Pond an accessible site for people with mobility disabilities

State predicts construction could start next year

By Gwendolyn Craig

A well-travelled and well-loved route – Exit 30 off the Northway – winds north to state Route 73, transporting visitors and residents alike into some of the most protected parts of the Adirondack Park.

Wilderness and an absence of cell phone service engulf the bends and turns. Driving north into Keene on the left-hand side, a mirror shines through tall pines and a rock face rises in the distance. Chapel Pond beckons to many drivers, who pull off to see this slice of paradise. It’s a rock and ice climber’s adventure, a paddler’s haven and a weary roadside traveler’s respite.

By next year, the site could also be an accessible stop for people with mobility disabilities. Plans for an accessible boat launch, trail and campsite, as well as a bigger parking area are underway, led by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Moving ahead

The project isn’t new, and work to get it done has been slow. The proposal is more than two decades old. Such is the case with many projects planned for the Adirondack Park. But stakeholders are excited that funding is available and hopeful the accessible site could be built sometime next year.

Meg LeFevre Bobbin, who has a mobility disability and is a member of the DEC and Adirondack Park Agency’s accessibility advisory committee, said there are few places in the park that are accessible. As a member of the Keene Diversity Advisory Committee (KDAC), Bobbin visited Chapel Pond for the first time with that group last May.

“I left feeling really inspired and excited about the potential,” she said.

KDAC and the town of Keene resurrected the project and hopes their advocacy can be a model to get more projects in the park done.

“The DEC has a lot of responsibilities, so I think when you have willing partners who want to help and contribute, I’m hoping that is a model that is successful and helps everybody,” said Joe Pete Wilson, Keene town supervisor.

Members of the Keene Diversity Advisory Committee meet in the area of Chapel Pond in May 2024 to view the site of a proposed accessible boat launch, campsite and parking area. Photo provided

Plans for Chapel Pond

Members of KDAC say it was Forest Ranger and Keene resident Robbi Mecus who revived the Chapel Pond accessibility project. Mecus, who was also chair of KDAC, died in a climbing accident in Alaska in 2024.

KDAC members like Bobbin, Wilson and Jane Hough are ushering the project through in her memory. Wilson said the project is part of the town’s master plan.

“Having everything about this project focus on accessibility would be the most important thing for me and for the disability community,” Bobbin said.

The DEC is currently drafting a forest preserve work plan for the site, which it will then publish on its environmental notice bulletin for public comment. The plans so far include an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible water access site including a hand launch on Chapel Pond, an accessible parking area, improved motor vehicle access from state Route 73, an accessible trail to the boat launch and new bathroom facilities.

There is also the possibility of constructing an accessible campsite in the area.

The state allocated $80,000 in the 2024 Environmental Protection Fund for the work. Once the plan is approved, the DEC expects to go out to bid for the project and begin construction next year.

Wilson said the town has also offered to help with building any roads or trails at the site.

While KDAC had originally hoped the DEC might finish the accessibility project this year, Wilson said it was good to see the project have a schedule.

“Our mission is to make Keene a more welcoming place,” Hough said. “Sometimes the plans for the state lands are a little more slow moving, but it also feels like we can get this done. If it gets on the map and people start to understand that this is doable, maybe other towns will look at it.”

Upper Washbowl Cliff seen from Chapel Pond. Photo by Phil Brown.

Project stepping stones

These kinds of projects on state Forest Preserve lands in the Adirondacks go through an extensive review process.

When the state acquires new lands, it must decide what special zoning classification they might be. Some classifications offer more development opportunities than others.

The classification goes through public hearings and state approvals. Chapel Pond is under the most protected land classification where motor vehicle use is not allowed–wilderness.

Once the land is classified, the DEC drafts a unit management plan. The plan details the characteristics of the landscape from its natural resources to its historical background. It lists potential natural resource protection projects and recreational opportunities. That plan, too, goes through a public comment process and must receive the approval of the APA. The APA oversees both public and private development in the park.

The accessibility project at Chapel Pond has made it to this point, a proposal inside the former Dix Mountain Wilderness unit management plan the state published under Gov. George Pataki in January 2004.

Since then, the state merged the Dix Mountain Wilderness with the High Peaks Wilderness. The state’s 2018 classifications of the Boreas and Casey Brook tracts created a land bridge between the two units, and the state joined them into a complex.

Stakeholders from across the park have criticized the unit management plan process as arduous and unattainable. This Chapel Pond project, for example, has sat on the shelf for two decades. So have countless others in units with plans.

Adding to many people’s frustration is the fact that hundreds of thousands of acres of Forest Preserve lands still do not have a unit management plan. And some existing plans have gone decades without updates.

In the 1990s, Pataki put money and a deadline on the DEC and APA to get all unit management plans in the park written in five years. While the state made faster progress than ever before, it only accomplished a handful of plans in that time.

The DEC chips away at projects in the unit management plans. It’s unclear how many are unfinished.

Top photo: A climber reaches the top of Bob’s Knob on Chapel Pond Slab, in 2019. Photo by Phil Brown