Perilous days in the mountains

Forest Ranger Actions for 11/26 – 12/2/18

From a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation news release.

Recent missions carried out by DEC Forest Rangers include:

Town of Wilmington

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue: On Nov. 29, two Forest Rangers used snowmobiles and snowshoes to locate a 29-year-old Toronto woman stranded on Whiteface Mountain and in need of assistance. Within an hour of arriving at the trailhead, Rangers found the woman, provided basic first aid to ward off hypothermia, and transported her off the mountain. The hiker required no further medical treatment.

Town of Gates

Monroe County

Wildland Search, Recovery: On Nov. 30, the Monroe County Fire Bureau requested Forest Ranger assistance to help locate a 57-year-old Rochester man last seen on Nov. 4. The man was presumed to be deceased in the woodlands near his residence. Five Forest Rangers assisted Gates Police Department personnel on Dec. 2, with search management, including employing an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) for reconnaissance and search documentation. By midday, one of the local search teams located the man’s body in the primary search area. Further investigation will be conducted by Gates Police and Monroe County Coroner.

Town of Long Lake

Hamilton County

Wilderness Recovery: On Dec. 1, three DEC Forest Rangers assisted Long Lake Rescue Squad recover a 51-year-old Ontario, Canada man who had cardiac arrest on the trail to Owl’s Head Mountain. Members of the man’s group performed CPR but the man was deceased when Rangers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene. State Police and the Hamilton County Coroner will conduct a further investigation.

Town of Dryden

Tompkins County

Wildland Search: On Dec. 1, a cross-country skier reported to Tompkins County 911 that she had become separated from her two skiing companions on Hammond Hill State Forest. The pair had not returned to their vehicle when she did. Two DEC Forest Rangers responded to the Dryden Fire Station to assist the Fire Chief, and State Police launch a search to locate the women. State Police, State Park Police, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies, and firefighters from Dryden, Moravia, Trumansburg, and Enfield all participated in search for the 43- and 56-year-old Ithaca women. Shortly after midnight on Dec. 2, the women were found together, sheltered under a tree. The pair was evaluated by local emergency medical technicians and transported by all-terrain vehicle to a waiting ambulance. The two women reported that they became disoriented while skiing and were unable to find their way back to their vehicle.