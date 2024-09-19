Paul Smith’s offering new scholarship program for North Country high schoolers

To build enrollment, Adirondack college commits to free tuition to local students who might not be college bound

By James M. Odato

As it attempts to build enrollment closer to its historic highs of more than 1,000, Paul Smith’s College welcomed fewer than 600 students for the fall semester.

Among the freshman are 10 students who likely would not have been college-bound if the school had not literally paid them to attend the Adirondack’s only four-year institution of higher education.

Under a new Summit Scholarship program being tested this year, the Paul Smith’s admissions office searched North County schools for first-generation college candidates capable of a college academic load, but who needed financial encouragement to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“We can’t cut our way to success,” said Paul Smith’s President Dan Kelting. The school is offering $10,000 a year for four years to students who become Summit Scholars.

Paul Smith’s College President Dan Kelting at the statue of the school’s namesake. Photo by James M. Odato

This year 10 students came aboard as a result of raising funds to back up the commitments. The plan is to offer the scholarship to 50 students a year for the next four years through $2 million in donations. Kelting said the program will help bolster enrollment. He is shooting to reach 1,000 students by the time he celebrates his 63rd birthday in 2029.

The school, heavily reliant on tuition revenue, would benefit because the students would be eligible for federal and state scholarships. The additional grants would make up much of the difference between the $10,000 and the full tab for attending Paul Smith’s, Kelting said. Tuition alone is more than $30,000 at the school with about $20,000 more in other costs.

Kelting estimates that the typical Summit Scholar would be required to come up with about $2,500 per year after grants and the school could offer paid work to wipe out that cost.

Paul Smith’s is competing with colleges across the country for enrollees. It has brought in an admissions team to make enrollment a top priority and geared up its outreach to area schools.

Kelting said the Summit Scholarship program will target high school graduates in the Adirondack Park and areas just outside the park.

The idea is that many of the students will get a college education, return to their hometowns, become employed and add value to their communities and the regional economy.

“It’s very unique,” said Brian Bennett, guidance counselor at Tupper Lake High School. He said two Tupper Lake students were offered Summit Scholarships. One accepted and is attending Paul Smith’s as a culinary program freshman.

“This gave the student the push to go to college,” Bennett said.

He said an admissions officer from Paul Smith’s pitched the scholarship in June. It was the first time he’d seen a Paul Smith’s representative at Tupper Lake High School in the 12 years he’s been working there, he said.

Enrollment snapshot

This fall, Paul Smith’s greeted 188 new full-time students across their associate, bachelor’s and master’s programs, bringing the total enrollment to 598.

Undergraduate enrollment increased to 176 new students, compared with 166 in 2023.

First-time, full-time retention from fall 2023 to fall 2024 is 76%, the highest in over 20 years, a Paul Smith’s spokeswoman said.

Graduate programs drew 16 new students, a 32% increase.

Athletes make up over 40% of the student body.

Roger Catania, a former guidance counselor and superintendent in Lake Placid Central Schools, said is unfamiliar with the Paul Smith’s initiative.

“It sounds like a great opportunity for students,” said Catania, who serves on the New York State Board of Regents. “It also sounds like the program I’m familiar with at other schools to attract students with need to the campus so they’ll have an incentive to go.”

Schools such as North Country Community College offers free tuition to high school students in Essex and Franklin counties with an 85 grade point average.

NCCC enrollment is up 8% this year, a total of 764 degree-seeking students across campuses in Malone, Ticonderoga and Saranac Lake.