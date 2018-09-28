Paul Smith’s hires Wildlife Conservation Society staffers

Paul Smith’s College has hired two conservation experts from the Wildlife Conservation Society, which is closing its Adirondack program.

Zoe Smith, formerly the AWS program’s director, is now deputy director at the college’s Adirondack Watershed Institute. Former AWS science director Michale Glennon joins the institute and retains the same title there.

“They will help shape the future of our work focusing on the Adirondack Park’s watersheds, which are the foundation for the health of our forests, waters, and communities,” institute executive director Dan Kelting said in a written statement.

The Adirondack Watershed Institute conducts ecological studies and educational programs regarding some of the Park’s most pressing environmental issues, include invasive species and road salt pollution.

Smith said she looks forward to building on community partnerships she has developed over the years. Glennon said she feels “extraordinarily fortunate” to join the college and work with students.