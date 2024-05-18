Paddling primer

A conversation with a canoe expert

By Mike Lynch

Saranac Lake resident Chris Morris grew up in the northern Adirondacks, canoeing the pristine lakes of the region and kayaking whitewater sections on nearby rivers.

His dad, Don Morris, loved to explore and co-authored the definitive paddling guidebook for the region: “Adirondack Canoe Waters: North Flow,” published by the Adirondack Mountain Club.

Today, Chris Morris continues to spend time on the water as communications director for the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT), a nonprofit organization that promotes and stewards a 740-mile route from Old Forge to Fort Kent, Maine.

In the following interview transcript edited for space and clarity, Morris answers some basic questions about trips and opportunities during this paddling season.

Chris Morris is the communications director for the Northern Forest Canoe Trail. Photo by Indy Wild Productions

What are some good beginner trips that people could do in the Adirondacks?

One of my favorite trips on the canoe trail that I paddle at least once a year is to put in at Axton Landing (near Tupper Lake) and then paddle upstream on the Raquette River to Raquette Falls. There’s a really nice sandy area where you can take out. You can go up the canoe carry trail a little ways, take a look at the falls, have lunch, and then come back and just cruise back down to Axton Landing. It’s just beautiful. It’s a great spot, not too hard to access off of the highway between Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. You’re remote enough that you really get a great experience in the wilderness, but there’s a decent amount of traffic.

If you’re looking at Old Forge through Tupper Lake, it’s an open world to explore. There’s the Fulton Chain of Lakes, the Browns Tract Inlet. You can paddle the length of Long Lake up and down or you can turn that into a (camping or long day) trip where you go down Long Lake, continue on down the Raquette, carry around Raquette Falls and go all the way to Axton Landing or beyond. There’s just really no shortage of options if you’re on the canoe trail, and then obviously, it goes without saying, too, that off the canoe trail, there’s an abundance of really great opportunities as well.

Can you talk about the accessibility survey NFCT is currently undertaking?

We partnered this year with the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service. We are currently in the process of surveying paddlers, and outdoor recreationists about accessibility to paddle sports and to waterways across the Northeast. What we’re focused on really is learning about the obstacles that keep people who have mobility challenges and other disabilities from paddling and to see if we can identify some opportunities to address those obstacles through our stewardship work and in partnership with the communities that we work with as well. We’re in the early stages of learning what we can do at the really popular access points along the canoe trail to make them more accessible, whether it’s somebody who is an adaptive paddler, is mobility impaired, or someone who is older, who just has creaky knees. We’re trying to figure out what we can do to make paddling more accessible to those users.

What recommendations do you have for people going out this time of the year, in terms of the cold water during May?

This is something that you really can’t stress enough just because . . . , especially in the Adirondacks after a long winter . . . 60 to 70 degree days can feel really warm and be a little bit misleading — if you’re out on the water because the water temps are still very cold. We really ask folks to exercise caution, obviously, the main one is always wear a PFD and a life jacket. We think paddlers should always have that on, but particularly this early in the season it’s super important. If you were to tip and end up in that cold water, it could be a literal lifesaver. We also encourage folks to reach out to the many experienced outfitters and talk to them about some of the gear that they might have. But look at conditions and just be smart. I mean, a lot of cold water paddling advice is just common sense. If you see 15 to 20 mile per hour winds, that might not be as big of a deal in July, but in May, you really got to take that into account and remember that the water is going to be there all summer long and into the fall.

NFCT is involved with a lot of different programming. Can you tell me about Celebrate Paddling month in Saranac Lake in June and some of the events?

Celebrate Paddling is a month-long festival that celebrates all things paddling in the Tri-Lakes Region. It was put together by the local guides and outfitters from the Tri-Lakes area, as well as the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and has grown into a sort of a collaborative effort that also includes explore Adirondack Frontier (Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism) and the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. (Saranac Lake) is a prime destination for paddling. It was essentially organized to help people get introduced to paddling and learn about paddling history and to try a hand at different activities, whether it’s canoeing, kayaking, (or) stand-up paddleboarding. It’s for everybody: If you’re a seasoned experienced traveler or someone who’s never tried it before.

Cardboard Boat Race participants show off their vessel at a past race. Photo by Jason Smith

What are some of the opportunities for families and children?

The Cardboard Boat Race is really geared toward families. It’s organized by Jason Smith of Adirondack Lakes and Trails. It is super, super popular with kids. Adirondack Art Rise, which is a local arts business, helps kids craft those boats and put those together. So that’s a great family activity. The community paddles and the evening paddles that all the outfitters and the NFCT sponsor are also really great for families. They’re really meant to be leisurely, an opportunity to learn from some of the outfitters and hear their stories of paddling in the Adirondacks over the years. We actually have one (other activity) that’s really geared toward young kids. The NFCT and PlayADK are collaborating to host Max Eaton, who is a children’s book author and also an avid paddler and racer. He’s going to do an event at Dewey Mountain in Harrietstown and read from one of his children’s books, and PlayADK is going to be providing some activities that are geared toward young children from zero to six.

Top Photo: Chris Morris paddles Union Falls Pond on the Saranac River. Photo by Mike Lynch