Paddles Up: 41st 90-Miler boat race begins in Old Forge

Racers, volunteers and spectators come together to create a joyous spirit for annual Adirondack Canoe Classic

Story and photos by Jamie Organski

More than 600 paddlers from all over the country gathered in Old Forge on Friday morning for the 41st annual Adirondack Canoe Classic, also known as the 90-Miler. This year’s event includes more than 250 boats, a combination of canoes, kayaks, guideboats, and stand-up paddle boards.

The race is hosted by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) with support from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, businesses, nonprofits, communities, and a slew of volunteers. The race takes paddlers on a three-day journey beginning in Old Forge to Saranac Lake — the first 90 miles of the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Four-time racers, Jason and Karen Labonte of Saranac Lake, are joined by their daughter, Juna, who is the youngest participant this year and will celebrate her 11th birthday on day 3 of the race.

Jason and Karen Labonte of Saranac Lake have taken part in the race four times, however this year they are joined by their daughter, Juna. She is the youngest participant this year, and will also celebrate her 11th birthday on day 3 of the race.

Karen said their favorite part of participating in the event is the support of fellow racers and support crew.

“The community of racers, spectators, and volunteers just make this event what it is,” she said. “It is really something special.”

Solo racer Matthew Moore of Owego, a third-time 90-Miler participant, had quite the support crew cheering him on this morning, including his wife, Amber, 4-month old son, Sawyer, pups Sully and Nolly, and friend Kyle Seymour. Moore said he was thankful for the support he has received from fellow racers, especially his first time racing where he experienced cramping issues.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie amongst racers,” he said. “Even though I was in the boat by myself, I was among so many friends.”

Canoes on the water at the start of the 90-Miler race.

Moore encourages those on the fence on taking part in the 90-Miler to go for it.

“I’ve learned that more people are racing, just to see if they can,” he said. “Runners are carrying their own weight, whereas in a boat, it can be far easier. This race provides more opportunity for different skill and ability levels. I’d say probably 90-percent of people who think they can’t race the 90-Miler, could do it!”

Repeat racers Alison Masopust from Morris, Connecticut, and Elliott McGann and Randy Watkins (Team AWD) from New Mildford, Connecticut are back for the second year. McGann said although they enjoyed the experience the first time around, by the end of day 2, they had a mental team breakdown and needed to regroup.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“We really loved it,” McGann said. “We survived emotional trials and are now back to apply our knowledge from the first race and hopefully beat our time.”

Team The Flying Gutchmen are certainly easy to spot, with their matching green “Incredible Hulk” T-shirts, and Hulk action figure secured to the front of their canoe. The team, comprised of Tim Gutch, Mike Gutch, Matt Gutch and Steve Weekes are back at it for the third year.

The Flying Gutchmen with their trusty sidekick, “The Incredible Hulk” have participated in the race for 3 years. The group hails from NYC, Pelham, Saratoga, and Clifton Park. Pictured from left: Tim Gutch, Mike Gutch, Matt Gutch, and Steve Weekes.

“We lose every year [in their heat,] Steve Weekes said with a broad smile. “I’m not kidding, we do. You can look it up. We are in it just to finish it. My son, Sebastian, is also racing this year, with his son. It is a lot of fun.”

Several paddlers commented that they keep returning to race year after year because of the joyous atmosphere and unmatched camaraderie of racers. Many racers don matching outrageous outfits. Then there’s creative team names like the Canoe Dig It, Grumpy Old Men, and I Have To Pee. Many spectators and support/pit crew members used noise makers and pom poms, as they cheered on these thrill-seeking paddlers.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Team Getty-Up: Sarah Dayton of Vermont, Barb Getty of Old Forge, Janine Phaneuf of Old Forge, and Andrew Getty of Troy.

Where to watch the 90-Miler

The best spots for spectators are as follows:

* Day 1: The start in Old Forge, 8-9:30 a.m. (delayed start this year), several locations along state Route 28 including Arrowhead Park in Inlet and the finish line in Blue Mountain Lake.

* Day 2: The Route 30 Bridge in Long Lake, from 8:30-10a.m., a hike into Stoney Creek on the Raquette River, and the finish line at the Route 3/30 DEC Fishing Access east of Tupper Lake.

* Day 3: The start at 8:30 a.m. at Fish Creek Campground, a hike into Bartlett Carry and the finish line festivities at Riverfront Park on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.

For more information, visit: northernforestcanoetrail.org/adirondack90miler.

Team Keepin Up, composed of Dave Stitt and Rich Neugebauer, are all smiles following an adorable cheer of “Go Gramps! We’ll see you in Inlet.”



Alison Masopust from Morris, CT, and Elliott McGann and Randy Watkins (Team AWD) from New Mildford, CT are back for the second year.

Buy the map

Shop the Explorer store for this unique, hand-drawn map of the 90-Miler route!