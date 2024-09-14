One Square Mile of Hope: 10th anniversary of record-breaking event

More than 2,000 paddlers unite in Inlet for One Square Mile of Hope event, falling short of world record set in 2014

Story and photos by Jamie Organski

Thousands of paddlers of all ages gathered at Arrowhead Park in the town of Inlet on Sept. 14 to participate in the 10 year anniversary of the One Square Mile of Hope event, in hopes of breaking their own Guinness World Record for largest canoe and kayak raft, set in 2014 with 3,150 canoes, kayaks, and guideboats. Town of Inlet Tourism Director Adele Burnett said although they fell short of breaking the world record this year, with an estimated 2,000 boats, she was grateful for the beautiful weather, sunny and about 80 degrees, and to see people happy to participate in the event.

“We didn’t break a world record, but we have beautiful weather today and are raising some money for a great cause,” Burnett said.

Trish Hall and Patrick Keenan of Candor, New York, also own a camp on Uncas Road in Inlet. Hall said her niece participated in the record-breaking One Square Mile of Hope event in 2014, which prompted her to attend the 10 year anniversary event.

“I missed out back then and said, ‘Never again!’” Hall said.

After the count, event organizers set up a celebration at Arrowhead Park consisting of music by DJ Ed Tondryk, raffle baskets, a silent auction, a merchandise tent, and health and wellness booths which were open for guests to browse during the afternoon. The beneficiaries of this year’s event are Golisano Children’s Hospitals (Rochester and Syracuse), local first responders, and Kiwanis International.

One Square Mile of Hope was established by Connie Perry, owner of Frisky Otter Tours, along with a small group of friends who had formed the Inlet Area Business Association in order to help promote tourism in the area. After losing a close friend to breast cancer in 2007, Perry was searching for a special way to commemorate her friend as well as to raise funds and awareness to help eradicate the disease.

Following some brainstorming, someone floated the idea of a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest raft of canoes, kayaks, and guide boats. As luck would have it, the suggestion was a hit with all organizers, and One Square Mile of Hope was born.

For more information, visit https://www.onesquaremileofhope.org.

You couldn’t ask for a better day for some family bonding time: Justin and Chuck Miller of Binghamton, who also have a place in Old Forge.

Jess Norrs and Genevieve Ruhland of Old Forge kick back in the sunshine and chat while waiting for the signal to form up for the boat count.

One Square Mile of Hope volunteers Marcy Turzanski, Elly Fisher, and Aileen Townsend working the raffle table.

