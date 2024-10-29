Largest proposed solar project in the Adirondack Park is out for comment

Public hearing tonight in Gloversville for project on Great Sacandaga Lake

By Gwendolyn Craig

Touting its climate benefits amid ongoing public concerns about visual impacts and tree cutting, the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission has deemed an application for the largest solar project ever proposed in the Adirondack Park complete. It is currently out for public comment.

Called Foothills Solar and proposed by solar developer Boralex, the maximum 40-megawatt facility on about 200 acres of the Close brothers’ fifth-generation dairy farm will be adjacent to Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield. The Fulton County project is more than double the size of the largest approved in the Adirondack Park so far.

One public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night in Gloversville and a comment period on the project ends at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Records show the meeting notice was advertised in legal ads in the Daily Gazette, the Leader Herald and The Recorder on Sept. 20, and was posted to the ORES website and to the Boralex website.

How to participate A public comment hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts, 2736 NY-30, Gloversville, NY 12078. Written comments should be filed with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Comments may be posted on the ORES Permit application portal.

They may also be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission, Empire State Plaza, P-1 South, J-Dock, Albany, NY 12242. Petitions for party or amicus status may also be made no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. Learn more about how to file such requests here.

Climate role

The solar facility is the first in the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park to go through ORES permitting, which bypasses traditional state agency and local government review. It is intended to streamline the building process of large-scale renewable energy projects. Local governments and other state agencies still provide input, but ORES has the capacity to ignore their regulations if it finds them “unreasonably burdensome” to reach the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) targets.

The CLCPA aims for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2050. Part of the blueprint for reaching that goal was to reach 6 gigawatts of distributed solar by 2025, something the state accomplished earlier this year. A new benchmark the state hopes to achieve is 10 gigawatts of solar by 2030.

Foothills Solar would contribute less than half of a percent towards the 10 gigawatt goal.

ORES said once it is built, Foothills Solar “will produce enough zero-emissions energy to power approximately 10,859 households” in New York, and “will contribute meaningfully to New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.”

The draft permit

Jon Close, the farmer who is entering into a lease agreement with Boralex for this project, has said the facility will allow him to continue farming on his remaining land.

Jon Close, a fifth-generation dairy farmer in Mayfield, is leasing some of his land on Great Sacandaga Lake to host the largest solar project proposed yet in the Adirondack Park. The 40-megawatt project is currently out for public comment. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Boralex began the application process in June 2021 and submitted its application to ORES in December 2023. ORES determined it complete on June 25 and published the draft permit to its website on Aug. 26, records show.

The proposal involves rows of photovoltaic panels, inverters, electric line connections, an on-site power collection substation, access roads and fence lines. The power generated at the edge of Great Sacandaga Lake will connect with an existing National Grid transmission line, according to the draft permit.

Because of its size, the project is under the jurisdiction of ORES and not the Adirondack Park Agency, which is in charge of private and public development in the park, or the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Projects greater than 25 megawatts are under ORES jurisdiction.

The draft permit for Foothills Solar shows ORES exempted Boralex from multiple town and village regulations for solar facilities, citing the state’s climate goals as taking precedent.

Some of those exemptions include removing any limits on building height for the solar facility’s substation, removing certain vegetative buffer requirements and removing a town requirement to remove all infrastructure during decommissioning, specifically components that are four feet below grade.

Concerns

The APA was consulted during the application process and can only participate as an advisor. However, in its most recent letter dated June 3 to ORES, Environmental Program Specialist Ariel Lynch identified multiple concerns she still had with the project.

Lynch had requested ORES to provide alternatives to the original proposal to clear cut 99 acres of forest on the property. No such alternative was presented, Lynch wrote, but the latest application shows the clear cut area was reduced to 48 acres. She thought this was likely due to logging currently occurring on the property. The APA “staff’s position that clearing of forest for the siting of solar projects should be avoided,” Lynch wrote.

Other concerns Lynch outlined included:

No alternative analysis was provided regarding development of areas with prime agricultural soils.

The APA requested a “more fully developed” plan for co-locating agricultural practices at the site, such as sheep grazing.

The project did not analyze glare from “school athletic fields, lake area (to include potential impacts from glare to boaters), and the re-routed snowmobile trail,” which the APA had suggested it do.

The proposed seed mix for pollinator plantings at the solar facility “contains numerous non-native, naturalized species. Consideration should be given to substituting with a mix containing a higher proportion of native species,” Lynch wrote.

There is no mowing schedule, and the application “does not appear to take nesting grassland birds into account, despite evidence of high priority species of greatest conservation need in New York breeding on the site (most notably bobolink),” according to Lynch.

The agency considers an access road to the site to need a revised stormwater pollution prevention plan due to its impervious surface.

There is a discrepancy in the application over the amount of feet of un-protected streams involved with the project.

The APA’s statute and regulations were missing from the local laws and ordinances section of the permit application.

Zachary Hutchins, a spokesman for Boralex, said the company is “managing those points through the ORES permitting process. We have been in active and ongoing conversations with the APA throughout the project’s development and recognize the critical role they play in protecting the Adirondack Park.”

An ORES spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Explorer’s request for comment on Tuesday.

The draft permit, published after the APA’s letter, suggests tree and vegetation clearing should be “limited to the minimum necessary for facility construction and operation.” It also suggests that no stipulations are required to address grassland bird habitat.

The APA did not respond to the Explorer’s questions about whether its concerns from June 3 were addressed. The agency wrote, “At this time APA is pleased with the communication and responsiveness of ORES and the project applicant.”

Seventeen public comments have already been submitted on the project, most expressing concerns about tree-cutting, impacts to views and the removal of prime agricultural land from production.

Some commenters were critical of the project’s total energy capacity. While most solar projects are advertised by their maximum amount of energy capable of being produced, that assumes full sunshine 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In New York, the state estimates solar projects to generate power between 13% and 22% of that maximum. Boralex expects Foothills Solar to produce roughly 4 megawatts for every hour throughout the year.

Top photo: A map of Foothills Solar, a proposed 40-megawatt solar facility, in the town of Mayfield. Map courtesy of Boralex application records