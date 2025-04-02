New DEC chief honors trans ranger in first Adirondack stop 

Amanda Lefton leads remembrance of Forest Ranger Robbi Mecus and promises to focus on recruiting more rangers

By Zachary Matson

Amanda Lefton, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s new leader, came to her first public appearance in the Adirondack Park with a message: All are welcome on state lands.

Lefton led a transgender day of visibility flag-raising ceremony in honor of former forest ranger Robbi Mecus, who came out as transgender midway through her ranger career and helped bolster the region’s LGBTQ community. Mecus died in a climbing accident in Alaska last year.

Lefton said Mecus’ career and the acceptance of her by her fellow rangers was an important reminder to the agency charged with managing New York’s public lands.

“As a land manager, as a big agency, it’s critical we are allies to show these lands are for everyone and everyone is welcome here,” Lefton said.

Lefton, operating as the acting DEC commissioner until her appointment by Gov. Kathy Hochul is confirmed by the Senate, stopped in Ray Brook to visit with DEC staff and local leaders. On the job for about a month, Lefton said she never met Mecus but was impressed by the impact she had in the Adirondacks.

“She seemed like a total badass,” Lefton said.

Acting DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton. Photo by Nancie Battaglia

Plans to recruit more rangers

In a short interview following the ceremony, Lefton said she planned to focus on recruiting more rangers to fill out the force’s ranks. She said she had the chance to see rangers in action when forest fires broke out on Long Island during her first week on the job.

“Seeing the way our forest rangers jumped into action and the control they had and the competence and expertise, it’s humbling to see,” Lefton said.

Forest ranger union representatives are scheduled to meet with Lefton in Albany on Friday. Rangers continue to press DEC leaders over staffing and equipment needs, a long-running challenge in the Adirondacks as search-and-rescue operations have increased in recent years.

Honoring Robbi Mecus

Andrew Lewis, a ranger who covers the High Peaks, said Mecus served as an important mentor to him and other young rangers, highlighting her expertise in technical rope techniques used in rescues. Lewis said DEC leaders could honor Mecus’ legacy by investing more in equipment and training focused on the most technical aspects of rescues.

“Robbi taught me a whole lot, and I had hoped to learn from Robbi for many more years,” Lewis said.

In remarks during the flag ceremony, Chuck Kabrehl, a ranger based in Warrensburg who was close to Mecus, also spoke to how Mecus helped strengthen rangers’ search capabilities.

“She spent her entire career developing and improving the rangers’ skill set on search,” he said. “I’m talking about the muddy, dirty, sweaty, ground-pounding work that actually finds people.”

Lefton said she looked forward to working to support the needs of rangers and boost their ranks and diversity within their ranks with more recruitment efforts.

“I really want to make sure our forest rangers are well supported, I want to make sure we are actively recruiting more folks into our ranks,” Lefton said. “It is one of the most exceptional jobs with a lot of really, really brave people, but we know we need to bring more folks in and I want to support them in doing that.”

Lefton said she has visited the Adirondacks since childhood, first hooked by hiking and in time growing to appreciate how public land intermixes with communities.

“Over the course of my life and career, I came to see the Adirondacks as something much more than just recreation, but as this wonderful patchwork of protected lands and thriving communities,” Lefton said. “I’m excited as I assume this role to really help support the continued work with our local governments and communities here and ensure we are managing and protecting our critical natural resources up here.”