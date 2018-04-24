Land Trust Grants

ALBANY _ New York has approved $2.3 million in conservation grants for 51 nonprofit land trusts statewide including several in the Adirondacks.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced the awards Tuesday at a Land Trust Alliance conference in Albany.

DEC Executive Deputy Commissioner Ken Lynch said the grants come through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund, which has $300 million this year for the third year in a row.

The partnership grants are expected to leverage another $2.3 million in private and local funding to protect farmland, wildlife habitat and water quality, improve access to outdoor recreation and preserve open space, the DEC said.

According to the department, they include $80,000 for the Adirondack Land Trust in Keene to hire a full-time stewardship specialist to work with its growing portfolio of land and conservation easements.

Others are:

_ $40,000 to the Lake George Land Conservancy in Bolton Landing to develop plans for a new outdoor recreation hub in the town of Bolton Landing.

_ $28,000 to Champlain Area Trails in Westport to explore expanding into Clinton County and do targeted marketing.

_ $26,000 to the Lake Placid Land Conservancy to complete a management plan and public access improvements at its Three Sisters Preserve in Wilmington.

_ $26,000 for the Lake Champlain Land Trust to help acquire 65 acres in the Whitehall Cliffs Natural Area for eventual transfer to the state.

_ $25,000 to Champlain Area Trails to protect a 133-acre farm property that’s a link to the Split Rock Wildway wildlife corridor.