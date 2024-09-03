Lake George leaders look to move past herbicide fight

Lake George Park Commission, Lake George Association promise a restoration of collaboration in combating invasive species, as LGA plans to drop lawsuit over ProcellaCOR use

By Zachary Matson

The leaders of the Lake George Park Commission and Lake George Association (LGA) in a joint interview Tuesday promised to work together in battling invasive species on the lake, seeking to turn the page on a contentious fight over using an herbicide in the lake.

The reconciliation comes after more than two years of fighting over whether to use ProcellaCOR in Lake George to kill invasive Eurasian watermilfoil. It also marks the restoration of long-standing collaboration between the state agency charged with managing the lake and the LGA, a well-heeled organization devoted to its protection.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“You can mentally take the last two-and-a-half years and forget about them,” said Ken Parker, chair of the Lake George commission. “We are going forward.”

John Kelly III, chair of the LGA board, said the LGA planned to drop its current lawsuit against the Lake George commission, Adirondack Park Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation. That suit sought to stop the state from using the herbicide this summer and appeared to be the first suit in the Adirondack Park to make a claim under a new state constitutional right to “clean water” and a “healthful environment.”

After a judge rejected the LGA’s request, a contractor on June 29 released the herbicide into two bays in the lake’s northern basin, the first chemical control of an invasive species in Lake George.

In early August, staffers with the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District and a representative of the manufacturer of ProcellaCOR helped with a 30-day-post-treatment assessment of plants in Lake George. Photo by Zachary Matson

Sharing results

The LGA on Tuesday also released initial results from its own monitoring of the herbicide’s effectiveness and impacts, which included a more robust analysis than carried out by the lake commission. That monitoring was conducted by the Jefferson Project, a water-quality research program with the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Those results confirmed the commission’s finding that the herbicide could not be detected in the water column within 24 hours of its use, but it could be detected in small quantities in lakebed sediments. The chemical byproducts the herbicide degraded into were also detected. The LGA shared its results with the lake commission and plans to do the same with its continued data collection.

“This is all about looking forward and working together in and around this new science and new data,” Kelly said.

Most of the milfoil in the two treatment zones had been killed when divers returned for a plant survey 30 days after the herbicide treatment, but a dense milfoil bed on the northwestern edge of the treatment zone in Blair’s Bay continued to persist. Water circulation models from the Jefferson Project suggested that the herbicide moved away from that area as it diluted into the lake, models that could inform future herbicide uses.

“The application worked pretty much as planned,” Parker said. “The LGA science going a little deeper than ours. That’s why we have joined back together to share what it did, what was it supposed to and how those answers line up.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Next steps

Kelly stopped short of saying the LGA would support future applications of the herbicide in the lake, outlining three areas of research he said the association still wants to undertake:

Determining whether there is any significant regrowth of milfoil;

Observing the long term response of native plants in the treatment areas;

Monitoring the continued breakdown of the herbicide’s degradants.

The LGA and Jefferson Project also collected plant samples and are planning to study whether the herbicide affected macroinvertebrates in the treatment zones, a critical component of the lake’s food web. Kelly said the LGA wanted to see those outstanding questions answered before determining whether to back ProcellaCOR as a continuing tool in the fight against invasives in the lake.

Parker and Kelly also agreed it was important to document a formal strategy to fight invasives in the lake going forward, something the LGA had called for before the agency deployed ProcellaCOR.

The fight on Lake George may have made the two small herbicide applications on the lake the most watched and evaluated uses of the herbicide anywhere, and the leaders said the lessons they have learned could also benefit other Adirondack lakes.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“Nobody has studied the effects of ProcellaCOR as deeply as we have on Lake George,” Kelly said.