Red pine scale found in Lake George: What you need to know

Public asked to be on lookout for dead red pine trees in Adirondacks caused by invasive insect

By Mike Lynch

Invasive experts are asking the public to be on the lookout for a new invasive pest found last year in the Lake George region.

Red pine scale, an insect native to Japan, was found on Lenni-Lenape Island on Lake George last summer and was later discovered to the west in the Pharaoh Lakes Wilderness in October.

“I think this is a really under-reported species, so we could definitely use the public’s help in reporting areas where they where they see impacts on red pine trees, and then (Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program staff) or the DEC can follow up to try to confirm their presence,” said Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) Director Brian Greene.

Although the insect has been found throughout southern New England for decades, this is the farthest north in New York state it has been detected, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Prior to this finding, the farthest north DEC had detected the invasive pest was in Dutchess County. That occurred during a survey in 1985.

But the DEC said the insect is “hard to detect and identify.”

“It’s likely red pine scale is much more pervasive across NY’s landscape than previously documented,” according to the DEC.

The discovery this past June happened after the DEC’s Forest Health Research Lab was contacted by a Hague property owner who noticed red pines dying on the Lake George island. The owner noted the trees had died within a year.

Upon visiting the site, DEC noticed small, white clumps of “wool” on the needles and along smaller branches. They also saw dead red pines along Lake George’s shoreline across from the island.

A downstate killer

Red pine scale was first found in North America in 1946 in Easton, Connecticut, and on Long Island in 1950. In the next couple of decades it killed all the red pine trees south of Westchester County.

DEC said it’s possible that red pine scale hadn’t been reported in northern New York “because colder winter temperatures kept populations low enough to remain undetected.”

“Unfortunately, the Adirondacks, we’re losing our superpower of being really cold, and that’s what was, what protected us, which kept out these small insect forest pests,” Greene said.

In 2018, DEC conducted a red pine scale survey in plantations in southern New York and no red pine scale was observed. Additionally, DEC conducted surveys in 2020 and 2021 in natural ridge top red pine stands on Buck Mountain, Crane Mountain, Macomb State Park, Terry Mountain, and Sleeping Beauty Mountain. Red pine scale was also not observed.

Red pine were planted extensively in plantations by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and 40s. The trees prefer well-drained soils and are considered a fire-adapted species. The lack of fire on the landscape has likely limited its natural distribution, according to the DEC.

What’s next

DEC doesn’t have any specific plans to control the spread of the insect. The agency plans to conduct surveys in the southern Adirondacks and then work its way north to determine the extent of the infestation.

People that see dead or dying red pine trees with “wool” around the base of the needles, are being asked to send photos and location info to [email protected].

Greene said people can also report sightings through https://www.nyimapinvasives.org/ or by contacting APIPP.

He said people can help prevent the spread of forest pests by not moving firewood. It is illegal to transport untreated firewood more than 50 miles in New York. DEC and APIPP recommend that people find their firewood locally.

Photo at top: Red pine scale creates “wooly” cocoons around the base of pine needles. Photo courtesy of DEC