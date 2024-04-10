Interim DEC commissioner appointed

“National search is underway” for next full-time leader

By Gwendolyn Craig

Sean Mahar. Photo courtesy of NYSDEC’s website

Sean Mahar, executive deputy commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be the interim commissioner after Basil Seggos exits. Mahar will take on the new role starting Monday.

Katy Zielinski, spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said “a national search is underway to identify the department’s next commissioner.” It’s unclear when a full-time appointment will be made.

Seggos, who is the department’s longest serving commissioner, announced his resignation in February. He had planned to stay in his post through the state budget negotiations.

Hochul’s proposed $233 billion budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 is 10 days late. Lawmakers passed and Hochul signed a budget extender bill until April 11. It’s possible lawmakers could be asked to pass a third budget extender this week.

In a social media post, Seggos praised Mahar as an “extraordinary leader.”

.@NYSDEC is already so fortunate to have @SeanMaharUnreal. He has been an extraordinary leader at the agency for many years, and is so well-positioned to step in as Interim Commish. Do us proud, my friend! https://t.co/TgSymFvtWM — Basil Seggos🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BasilSeggos) April 10, 2024

The DEC commissioner is an appointment made by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The state Legislature’s last session day is scheduled for June 6, though it’s possible lawmakers could be called back to Albany.

The DEC commissioner oversees a nearly $2 billion budget and approximately 3,000 staff. Seggos’s rate of pay in 2023 was $220,000, according to See Through NY, a website maintained by The Empire Center, an Albany-based nonprofit government watchdog group.

Mahar has worked in several positions at the DEC including as assistant commissioner of public affairs and chief of staff. He is a graduate of Siena College in Loudonville. Mahar was appointed executive deputy commissioner in 2022. He made $198,557 in 2023, according to See Through NY. Bloomberg first reported the news that Mahar was to be the department’s interim leader.