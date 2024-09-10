State cracks down on Indian Lake cove dock storage

Docks left must be removed by spring, DEC says

By Gwendolyn Craig

Norman’s Cove, on the eastern shores of Indian Lake, leads to a hiking trail up Baldface Mountain in the Jessup River Wild Forest. Eugene Rall Jr., on his boat-to-hike trip there in July, was stunned to discover the cove lined with docks, some deteriorating.

“A sad sight to see,” he said. “A complete disregard for the pristine nature of the Adirondacks and the lake.”

This longstanding, yet improper, storage practice of a few residents seems to have since grown.

Glenn Van Norstrand, president of the Indian Lake Association, said for a half century or more, residents overwintered their docks in the cove. Recently, he counted more than two dozen docks there, he said. New owners of Indian Lake Marina also used the cove since last fall to store old docks they had replaced.

“It was never a secret,” said Ryan Baker, one of the marina owners.

The numerous docks strewn at the shore, visible from Google Earth, drew the attention of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC warned residents not to drag any more docks to the cove or face a violation.

“Consistent with DEC’s regulations and practice, DEC is notifying the dock owners that they must remove their personal property from state lands as soon as water levels will permit,” the DEC told the Explorer. “Dock owners who are winterizing their camps should not move their docks into the cove or elsewhere on state lands as doing so would be a violation.”

The lake is an impoundment managed by the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District. Baker said Indian Lake is already down to mid-October levels, and the marina is closing early on Sept. 15 because of it. He plans to remove his few docks stored at the cove in the spring.

Van Norstrand is concerned by the DEC’s sudden crackdown and is hoping it will reverse course.

Rall and Van Norstrand are particularly frustrated by the marina’s docks left there all year. Van Norstrand said he was concerned some of the marina’s “derelict docks” drew complaints. He took it upon himself to remove many of them. Both believe if the docks had been removed by Memorial Day, like most residents have done in years prior, the issue would not have become a problem resulting in state intervention.

Baker disagreed that any lake association members had removed his docks. Some he had sold and given them away, he said. He wanted the docks to be used or repurposed if they could before going to the dump.

Baker and co-owner Robert Gallup said they, too, removed some of the marina’s docks recently before the water levels went down.

“We sensed people don’t like it,” Baker said. “We’ve made arrangements for other places for our docks to be stored in the winter.”

Baker called the marina’s docks “a fraction” of those brought to the cove. The two owners highlighted various lake cleanup days they organize.

Van Norstrand emailed lake association members asking them to contact Interim DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar and state Assemblyman Robert Smullen “to continue the tradition of dock storage on the eastern shore during the off-season.”

A view of Norman’s Cove on Indian Lake from Baldface Mountain. Photo provided by Eugene G. Rall Jr. Docks stored in Norman’s Cove on Indian Lake this summer. Photo provided by Eugene G. Rall Jr.

“It’s the eleventh, close to the twelfth hour,” Van Norstrand said of many seasonal homeowners likely closing up for the winter. “The last thing residents need is to deal with this when it’s time to put your dock away.”

Rall is glad to see the cove getting cleaned up and would prefer it done even sooner than the spring. The owner of a landscape design and maintenance company outside of Philadelphia, he is frustrated to see how the marina used the lake cove as a dumping ground, even if temporarily.

“We want to see them thrive in their business and be successful, but not at the expense of the environment,” Rall said and likened the storage practice to a form of littering.

Outside Philadelphia, he said, “you see dumping all the time on vacant lots, alongside roads. It’s the same mentality.”

A seasonal resident on Indian Lake, Rall also disagrees with the Indian Lake Association’s concerns about dock storage in the cove. Rall always winters his docks at his property.

“They’ve survived,” he said.

It does not appear that the DEC will waiver from its decision. The department said it will not require the removal of beached docks now, but it will require removal of them in early spring.

The DEC has issued similar directives in the Adirondack Park, it pointed out. In 2020, it required the removal of a floating boathouse on Raquette Lake from state underwater lands. In another case in 2007, floating camp owners on Cranberry Lake were required to remove their structures.

Top photo: Docks stored in Norman’s Cove on Indian Lake this summer. Photo provided by Eugene G. Rall Jr.