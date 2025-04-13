15 ideas for helping the environment this Earth Day

Adirondack-focused actions to get you started

Earth Day — April 22 — is an annual reminder that we can all do more for the environment. Here are some Adirondack-focused steps to take:

Spring clean up

Perhaps the most classic Earth Day activity, with many events taking place. Here are a few options:

⎥ The Ausable Freshwater Center (formerly the Ausable River Association) hosts an annual river clean up.

⎥ The volunteer-run “Maintain the Chain” features a range of organizations teaming up around clean up work along the Fulton Chain of Lakes.

Women 46ers who volunteered for a weekend of trail work carry a tree that will be used as a bridge railing through the woods. Photo by Mike Lynch

Volunteer for trail work

While trail work tends to be a summer time activity, get a jump this Earth Day by planning ahead on volunteer efforts:

⎥ Help out the Adirondack Mountain Club during National Trails Day in early June or on one of their other projects.

⎥ On the eastern side of the Adirondacks, volunteer with Champlain Area Trails.

⎥ Northern Forest Canoe Trail hosts waterway work trips on a river or lake.

⎥ Barkeater Trails Alliance maintains ski and mountain biking routes.

North Country School students chop up and collect food scraps for the composter. Photo by Mike Lynch

Compost

⎥ Start a pile at home or use a rotating drum. Read more about composting efforts across the region.

⎥ Some local governments—such as Warren County—are developing drop off sites.

⎥ A number of businesses—such as River Valley Regeneratives in Redford and Adirondack Worm Farm in Hudson Falls—have popped up around the park and will take your food scraps for a fee.

Indian Lake Library’s pollinator garden. Photo provided

Start a pollinator garden

⎥ The nonprofit AdkAction, through its Adirondack Pollinator Project, offers links to planting guides and seed distributors at adkaction.org. You can sign up for free seed packets and buy plants that can be picked up in June at the Adirondack Pollinator Festival in Lake Placid.

Karl Kurka points to a D-shaped exit hole in his ash tree, a sign of an invasive emerald ash borer infestation. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Identify and report invasive species

⎥ Educate yourself through programs offered by The Nature Conservancy’s Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program.

⎥ Boat owners should “Clean, Drain, Dry” watercraft before putting in Adirondack lakes. Check out Adirondack Watershed Institute’s website for a list of locations they staff rinsing stations.

⎥ Report possible sightings through imapinvasives.org.

Invest in clean energy

⎥ Staff at Adirondack North Country Association, which runs the North Country’s Clean Energy Hub, helps homeowners, businesses and municipalities figure out which solutions will have the most impact.

⎥ Reach out to your electricity provider to see what other options are available to you for buying renewable energy.

—Mike Lynch, Melissa Hart

Photo at top: Photo from the 2021 Ausable River Earth Day cleanup event. Explorer file photo courtesy of John DiGiacomo/Ausable Freshwater Center