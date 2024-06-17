Saranac Lake’s largest hotel taken over by lender

Deed transfer avoids foreclosure on Saranac Waterfront Lodge, which opened in November 2020

By James M. Odato

The lender for most of the money to create Saranac Lake’s biggest and newest hotel has taken control of the property in lieu of foreclosure, according to public records.

The owners of Saranac Waterfront Lodge handed over the deed to the 93-room hotel and restaurant along Lake Flower to a recently formed limited liability corporation with the same address as Champlain National Bank.

Champlain National President Steven Cacchio said the move, dated last week, is a prelude to an announcement that may come this summer.

“The property is going through a transition,” he said. “There’ll be a lot more to share in another week or two, maybe some exciting news about the property and what is going on.”

The transaction occurs amid heavy supply, dipping demand and low occupancy — less than 39% for the first four months or this year — among Essex County hotels, according to the Smith Travel Research organization.

Built with a mix of private and public money

The waterfront lodge opened in November 2020 with private and taxpayer funds. Champlain National committed $13 million.

The project’s owners received $11.5 million in public money though NY Green Bank, a division of the New York Energy Research and Development Authority.

The village of Saranac Lake provided $734,000 but that was paid back in 2022, records show. Plus, the Essex County Industrial Development Agency extended sales tax breaks on construction, furnishing and fixtures.

Green Bank officials have declined to discuss their involvement or the hotel’s status other than saying the bank made an equity investment in the lodge’s ownership with the potential to share in profits. It said Monday that it is aware the lodge’s title was transferred but would not provide details.

Transfer of ownership

Documents on file in the Essex County clerk’s office show that the lender took over the property “in consideration” of $13 million and after reaching a collateral surrender and liquidation agreement.

Lenders listed in the deed transfer are Champlain National Bank, Evans Bank N.A. in Williamsville and Cattaraugus County Bank in Little Valley. “We remain confident in the property and its continued success,” said Kathleen Rizzo Young of Evans Bank.

The lodge is the biggest hotel in the Saranac Lake area, 11 rooms larger than the nearby Hotel Saranac.

The public filings show that the owners group transferred the deed to Lake Flower Street LLC, which has the Willsboro address of Champlain National. The document said the action was in lieu of a foreclosure and that a deed transaction had started on May 23. A foreclosure action is a sign that the lodge business has been unable to generate enough revenues to meet all financial obligations.

What’s next?

Bank representatives have offered the lodge for sale to some of the hotel owners in the region this spring, according to several operators.

Its ownership group is called Saranac Lake Resort Owner LLC. NY Green Bank is among equity investors in that group and the bank won’t reveal the identities of the other investors. The lodge continues to operate and is not in receivership, Green Bank said last month. It referred questions to Evans and Champlain National on Monday.

Saranac Lake Resort Owner retained HEI Hotels & Resorts to manage the lodge, Green Bank said.

Photo at top: The Saranac Waterfront Lodge along Saranac Lake’s Lake Flower. Photo by Mike Lynch