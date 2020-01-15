Hikers rescued on Spruce Mountain

DEC Forest Ranger Highlights

The following information was provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. It includes search-and-rescue missions between Jan. 6-12.

Town of Corinth

Saratoga County

Wilderness Rescue: On Jan. 12 at 1:15 p.m., Saratoga County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting two lost hikers on Spruce Mountain. County 911 coordinates placed the hikers near the old Spruce Mountain Road. The hikers took the incorrect trail for the summit and became disoriented along the climb. Forest Ranger Joe Hess responded to the trailhead along with three Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputies and they began heading to the hikers’ last known coordinates. At 3:06 p.m., the rescue crew located the 52-year-old mother and 13-year-old daughter from Latham and started walking the pair back to the trailhead where they were evaluated by Corinth EMS and released.