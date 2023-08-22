Keene hiker shuttle to start rolling this weekend

Shuttle driver Fran Shumway drove hikers back and forth from the Garden parking lot and Marcy Field in 2019. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch

By Tim Rowland

The town of Keene’s hiker shuttle from Marcy Field to the popular Garden trailhead will be back in action this weekend after missing much of the summer for lack of a driver, according to Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.

The bus will roll at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and will be in service on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. through the balance of the season. The cost is $10, $13 Canadian. Payment is cash only. Further details can be found by clicking the “Hiker Information” button at townofkeeneny.com.

“It’s a relief to get the shuttle back and get it back on the road,” said Wilson as he picked up the bus following an oil change and safety check.

Ideally the town would begin regularly scheduled bus service to the trailhead for the height of summer after school lets out. But Wilson said that since the pandemic, the region has suffered from a critical lack of commercial drivers.

“It’s a hard license to get, and it’s been a struggle to find qualified people,” he said. “So many towns need drivers for snow plows and school buses, and businesses need them too. There just aren’t enough people.”

Commercial drivers are required to take a training course and test that cost thousands of dollars, Wilson said, which has further discouraged new drivers.

Governments are starting to recognize that they’ll need to provide a tailwind if they are to find drivers. Essex County, for example, is addressing this issue by hiring employees and putting them on track to become licensed, with the county picking up the cost.

The Garden shuttle serves one of three major trailheads off of Route 73 in Keene Valley, with trails to the High Peaks interior. Parking at the trailhead itself is limited and the lot in summer is usually full.

Meanwhile, a wider shuttle system facilitated by the state to include more trailheads in Keene Valley has largely been shelved after a two-year pilot project failed to generate enough interest. Wilson said the state will offer shuttle service to other trailheads during the crowded leaf peeping weekends, and that one of the buses is being converted into a mobile education platform that will deliver hiker information and guidance to hiker hotspots.

“The DEC has developed their own educational stewards and that’s been a tremendous help,” he said.

After record-setting numbers during the pandemic, Wilson said hikers have returned more typical averages this summer. “The Garden was full this morning on a Tuesday, but the overflow has dropped to a more manageable level,” he said.





