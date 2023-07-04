Help is on the way: Wilmington Homestead Housing

Wilmington Supervisor Roy Holzer at the town-owned property targeted for workforce housing. Photo by Tim Rowland

Examples of attainable housing projects in the North Country

What is it? Six affordable townhomes on Route 86 west of the hamlet, with the potential for three more free-standing homes.

What is the design? The homes will be clustered near the road, but the 10-acre parcel also fronts the Ausable River and will feature walking trails to and along the water.

What’s the development price? $1.68 million with potential funding from a $1.3 million New York State Small Rental Development Grant.

How much will the homes cost? Between $200,000 and $250,000 with the potential for down payment and first-time homebuyer help from the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County.

What are the income limitations? Qualifying income will be tied to Area Median Income, but homebuyers can potentially earn up to $60,000 or $70,000 a year. Homeowners will own the home, but the land will remain in a trust, keeping it affordable in perpetuity.

What made it possible? A community-minded Wilmington couple sold the land to the town for less than market value, and the town bought it with money from a Northern Forests sewer grant originally intended for a hotel project that didn’t work out. Wilmington Supervisor Roy Holzer said the town will learn whether it will receive the state funding this summer.

— Tim Rowland