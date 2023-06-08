Help is on the way: Cooperative housing

Homeowners purchase 40 unit Arundel manufactured housing park; preserving affordable housing in York County – join eight established Maine Resident Owned Communities. Cooperative Development Institute, the organization that helped facilitate this purchase, is working with Adirondack North Country Association on a cooperative housing project in Lake Placid. Photo courtesy of Cooperative Development Institute: https://cdi.coop/charter-oaks-village-celebrates-resident-ownership/

Examples of attainable housing projects in the North Country

Project: Cooperative Housing, Averyville Lane, Lake Placd/Town of North Elba.

What is it?: Facilitated by the Adirondack North Country Association and the Cooperative Development Institute of Massachusetts, a group of self-governing members sharing the common need of attainable housing will draw up rules of governance for a cooperative and decide what form they want their housing to take.

What made it happen? An anonymous donor who wanted to preserve forest on a 103-acre tract and carve out a percentage specifically for affordable housing.

What makes a co-op affordable? The donated land, but also economies of scale as the cooperative members will be able to build as a group what they would not be able to afford as individuals.

How is it financed? Co-op members will work out financing arrangements as a team.

How many participants are there? There are 15 at present, and ANCA is still accepting applications.

For more information: Write ANCA at housing@adirondack.org or call 518.891.6200

— Tim Rowland

This is part of our “Taking Stock of Housing” series. Click here to explore more.

