Help is on the way: Cooperative housing

Examples of attainable housing projects in the North Country
Project: Cooperative Housing, Averyville Lane, Lake Placd/Town of North Elba.
What is it?: Facilitated by the Adirondack North Country Association and the Cooperative Development Institute of Massachusetts, a group of self-governing members sharing the common need of attainable housing will draw up rules of governance for a cooperative and decide what form they want their housing to take.
What made it happen? An anonymous donor who wanted to preserve forest on a 103-acre tract and carve out a percentage specifically for affordable housing.
What makes a co-op affordable? The donated land, but also economies of scale as the cooperative members will be able to build as a group what they would not be able to afford as individuals.
How is it financed? Co-op members will work out financing arrangements as a team.
How many participants are there? There are 15 at present, and ANCA is still accepting applications.
For more information: Write ANCA at housing@adirondack.org or call 518.891.6200
— Tim Rowland
