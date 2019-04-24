Garden parking lot to close Monday

The Garden parking lot in Keene Valley will be closed to public motor vehicles and pedestrians starting Monday and will remain closed until bridge construction is complete, according to the town of Keene.

The Garden trailhead is popular among hikers and is used to access numerous High Peaks and the Johns Brook Valley, where the Adirondack Mountain Club has a lodge.

This closure of the parking lot is for 2019 only, and is due to the replacement of the Johns Brook Bridge. No vehicles or pedestrians will be able to pass the bridge when construction is underway.

Hikers and backpackers may gain access to the Garden Trailhead by parking at Marcy Field Parking Lot and using the Town of Keene Shuttle. The bus will transport hikers between the parking lot and the trail head. This will be the only means for accessing the Garden Trailhead during the closure period.

The town of Keene plans to operate the shuttle from 7 am to 7 pm seven days a week. The cost will be $10 round-trip per person ($13 Canadian). However, due to the current lack of bus drivers this schedule may be reduced. Please check the town website for up-to-date shuttle schedules.

The town is working closely with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Club to help inform hikers and provide them with information about the closure, the shuttle, and alternative hikes in the area.

The town recognizes that this is a major disruption during the nicest hiking weather, but the bridge replacement is a critical public safety issue, according to a press release. The current bridge is in such poor shape that plow trucks, fire trucks, and ambulances cannot use it.

The town of Keene is asking people to respect the closure, no parking signs, and private property. Don’t park or walk on private property to gain access. There will be posted No Parking areas along Adirondack St., Market St., and Johns Brook Rd. Illegally parked cars will be towed.