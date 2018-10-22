Former Explorer editor to receive wilderness award

Phil Brown, former editor of the Adirondack Explorer, will receive the Paul Schaefer Wilderness Award from Adirondack Wild.

Brown will receive the award on November 3 at Adirondack Wild’s annual meeting, which will take place at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

Julia Goren will receive the Wild Stewardship Award at the same meeting. Goren ran the Adirondack Mountain Club’s summit stewardship program for years. She worked for ADK from 2006 until this month. She recently took a job with Adirondack Council to update their Vision series.

Brown was the editor of the Explorer from 1999 until this past summer when he retired. He also runs a small publishing company, Lost Pond Press. He’s written and edited numerous books, including a hiking series for the Explorer and Bob Marshall in the Adirondacks.

Adirondack Wild’s annual meeting is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Registration starts at 10 a.m. but Adirondack Wild requests that people sign up in advance on their website.

