Flooding reveals infrastructure risks in warming world

Costly repairs from extreme weather events strain local budgets, resources

By Zachary Matson

The latest round of torrential storms this summer – including some on July 11, one year to the date of similarly devastating storms in 2023 – continued to draw attention to one of the region’s most pressing challenges: how to respond to and recover from the growing risk of floods.

As communities continued to rebuild from the previous year’s storm damage, and learn from its impacts, isolated but heavy rainfall washed away bridges and culverts, cut power and shuttered road access. A rare cluster of tornadoes wiped away swaths of trees.

The storms and their damage can wipe away entire town budgets in a matter of hours, and it can sometimes take years to get reimbursed for recovery expenses from state and federal agencies.

Local leaders have been raising the challenges of preparing for storms and responding to their aftermath as they gather to discuss key issues they face. State officials initiated new studies that will highlight flood-prone areas and propose ways to reduce their risks.

A washed-out culvert on Stevenson Road in Westport, across Stacy Brook which drains into Lake Champlain near Camp Dudley. Photo by Eric Teed

Funding from the state’s environmental bond act and annual budget has started to repair aging dam infrastructure and support other resiliency projects like replacing undersized culverts and restoring river systems.

A new study showed how future storms could exacerbate landslide risks in steep, mountainous terrain.

Keven Severance, head of Westport’s department of public works, oversees the temporary repair of a culvert over Hoisington Brook on Ledge Hill Road in Westport following summer flooding events. Photo by Eric Teed

The storms have also shown an ability to damage fragile backcountry infrastructure, like trails and bridges, increasing safety risks and limiting access. New sustainable trail strategies can strengthen trails against future storms.

Nonprofit groups and community residents are rallying to ready the region for yet more storms, discussing ways to gird local infrastructure and strengthen social networks.

Even a new park in Keene serves as a reminder of the risks of floods.