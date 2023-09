The fall foliage forecast is predicted to be near-peak this weekend for parts of the Adirondack Park.

Adirondack Explorer staff have snapped pics from various locations around the region this past week. Share your photos with us via email or by using the form below.

Fall color on Lake Champlain at Ausable Point State Park in Peru. Photo by Melissa Hart Color seen September 22 at Paul Smith’s. Photo by Chloe Bennett A dash of color at the Paul Smith’s College Visitor Information Center. Photo by Chloe Bennett Paddlers on Moss Lake’s Eagle Bay. Photo by Zachary Matson

Reader Jim Stone sent in this photo from Along South Branch of Moose River.

Round Pond on Sept. 25. Photo by Chris Radey Red colors have emerged in the Saranac Lake region, as shown here along Route 3 on Sept. 27. Photo by Mike Lynch