Turn, turn, turn: Fall color starting to pop around the Adirondacks

It’s the time of year where we ask you, our readers, to share your fall foliage photos with us!

According to I Love NY’s weekly fall foliage report, several parts of the Adirondacks expected to be at midpoint of change this weekend. One example from the report: A predicted 50-55% change in the Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab areas, “with above average shades of apricot, tangerine, buttercup, canary, maize, rhubarb and cerise. The unseasonably warm days and cool nights are transitioning the leaves with vigor and intensity providing a panoramic foliage spectacle.”

Pictured at top: Boreas Ponds on Thursday, Sept. 12, provided by Mark Cahill

Share your photos with us via email or by using the form below.

