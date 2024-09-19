The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Donate
Subscribe

Communities

Turn, turn, turn: Fall color starting to pop around the Adirondacks

By Adirondack Explorer

September 19, 2024

Explore More: fall

It’s the time of year where we ask you, our readers, to share your fall foliage photos with us!

According to I Love NY’s weekly fall foliage report, several parts of the Adirondacks expected to be at midpoint of change this weekend. One example from the report: A predicted 50-55% change in the Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab areas, “with above average shades of apricot, tangerine, buttercup, canary, maize, rhubarb and cerise. The unseasonably warm days and cool nights are transitioning the leaves with vigor and intensity providing a panoramic foliage spectacle.”

Pictured at top: Boreas Ponds on Thursday, Sept. 12, provided by Mark Cahill

Share your photos with us via email or by using the form below.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.


Name
General overview of where the photo was taken
Accepted file types: jpg, png, gif, pdf, Max. file size: 50 MB.
Max. file size: 50 MB.


Share this article

More to Explore

Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities.

View all articles by this author

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *