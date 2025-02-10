Exploring Black history in the Adirondacks

In honor of Black History Month, we took a look back in the Adirondack Explorer archives to share some stories of a rich and often overlooked chapter of Adirondack history. From the 19th-century abolitionist movement to thriving Black communities that sought refuge and opportunity in the North Country, the region has played a unique role in shaping Black heritage in the Northeastern United States.

Unearthing Black history. Explorer file photo

Unearthing Black History

This review of Sally Svenson’s book “Blacks in the Adirondacks” by regular Explorer contributor Phil Terrie tells of a comprehensive look at the historical contributions and experiences of Black individuals and communities in the Adirondack region. It focuses on the efforts of historians, researchers, and local organizations who are working to unearth and preserve these forgotten stories. The piece highlights key figures, such as abolitionists and activists, who played pivotal roles in shaping the region’s history. It also explores historic Black communities in the Adirondacks that have remained largely unrecognized, revealing how their legacies continue to influence the area’s culture and identity.

F.H. Griffin was the headwaiter at the Sagamore Hotel on Lake George. COURTESY OF SCHOMBURG CENTER FOR RESEARCH IN BLACK CULTURE, NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY

Bringing Black history to light

Amy Godine’s “The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier” explores the overlooked history of Black settlers in the Adirondacks, focusing on abolitionist Gerrit Smith’s land grants and the struggles of Black communities. Godine reveals the challenges they faced, from harsh winters to racial discrimination, while challenging the traditional, whitewashed narratives of Adirondack history. The book also highlights the ongoing relevance of these stories in modern discussions of social justice and the need for a more inclusive history of the region.

Adirondack Diversity Initiative director Tiffany Rea-Fisher poses inside of ANCA offices in Saranac Lake. Photo by David Escobar.

Navigating modern day diversity in the Adirondacks

Tiffany Rae-Fisher, newly executive director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI), discusses her vision for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the region. Roughly 95% of the 123,300 full-time Adirondack residents identify as white, a statistic that has guided the mission of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI) since its founding in 2015. ADI’s efforts consist of cultural consciousness training for law enforcement and a new program to support small businesses in creating more inclusive environments. Rae-Fisher emphasizes the importance of creating a welcoming community where all people feel valued, and explains her approach of intentional responses to diversity challenges in the Adirondacks.

Denzel Reid (left) and Andrew Holgate (right) stand in front of the apples they harvested at Rulfs Orchard. Photo by David Escobar.

The Jamaicans of Peru

Reporter David Escobar has been traveling around the park since July to find untold stories of people making a difference in the region. Through the H-2A visa program, many laborers have worked at the farm for decades, helping to sustain local agriculture. For example, Jamaican migrant workers play a significant role in the apple harvest at Rulfs Orchard in Peru, New York. The challenges these laborers face of seasonal migration, the workers’ contributions, and how their presence has become integral to the local community, fostering a growing sense of inclusivity and cultural exchange in the Champlain Valley are important to acknowledge.

Professor Curt Stager at “Black Settlers in Vermontville” talk. Photo: David Escobar

Small community rights a wrong

Abolitionist Frederick Douglass used his newspaper network to encourage Black people to make the journey northward to settle – so it’s no coincidence that there is an abundance of history in the region. In Vermontville, a small Adirondack community, advocated for the renaming of a hill known by a racial slur. The new name, “Murry Hill,” honors the Murry family, Black settlers from the 1800s. Local historians have uncovered their story, finding historical records of their plots of land, and to the hill, highlighting their significant role in the region’s history.

