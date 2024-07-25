Small Adirondack community rallies to change racist hill name

Name-change petition circulates for renaming hill in Franklin County after historic Black settlers

By David Escobar

Earlier this month in the small Adirondack community of Bloomingdale, several dozen people packed the Hex and Hop Brewery’s wooden picnic tables to participate in a crusade.

They listened to a presentation on the history of a hill just three miles away and to sign a petition to change its name, which uses a racial epithet.

Maps refer to that landmark as “N***o Hill,” a name Paul Smith’s College natural science professor Curt Stager and his team are now trying to change to “Murry Hill.” That would honor a Black family who owned part of the property in the 1800s.

“We know [N***o Hill] was named after the African American community, but it’s nice to put a real name on there to help humanize it,” Stager said. “We were able to definitively link one family to that hill.”

Stager, along with Franklin Town Councilman Rich Brandt and local resident Dave Filsinger, have been working to educate the public about the lives of Wesley Murry and his family and to gather support on a name-change petition. Records show the Murrys most likely moved to the hill, just outside Vermontville, in the 1850s.

Black settlers in the North Country

The Murry family’s story is not an unusual tale within the broader context of Black settlers in the Adirondacks.

About half of the land in the towns of Saint Armand, North Elba and Franklin were Black-owned during the 1800s, said Stager. He said many of the Adirondacks’ earliest Black families shared similar reasons for migrating to the North Country.

“Most of them were free people of color, well-established in urban areas in central and eastern New York, especially in and around New York City,” he said. “It was a story of people coming up [and] taking the challenge of becoming farmers.”

Enclaves of Black settlers did not end up in the North Country by coincidence. In the 1800s, abolitionist Frederick Douglass used his newspaper network to encourage Black people to make the journey north.

“The sharp axe of the sable-armed pioneer should at once be lifted over the soil of Franklin and Essex Counties,” said Douglass in 1848 in his paper The North Star.

Locations of Murry family plots. Courtesy: Curt Stager

Like other Black Adirondackers in the area, the Murrys were granted their property from white abolitionist Gerrit Smith, who granted 120,000 acres of land in Franklin and Essex counties to thousands of Black New Yorkers.

Stager said these land grants allowed people like the Murrys to create livelihoods cultivating crops in conditions that were otherwise racially and environmentally hostile for Black farmers.

A community effort

Stager, Brandt, and Filsinger are familiar with the process of renaming landmarks. N***o Hill is adjacent to a nearby brook formerly known as “N***o Brook.” Last year, Stager helped lead an effort to rename the body of water after John Thomas, a Black farmer who lived near the brook and was neighbors with the Murry family.

As was the case with John Thomas Brook, community members and local officials now must show broad support for “Murry Hill” before a petition is sent U.S. Board on Geographic Names for approval.

Stager said he hopes his presentation at Hex and Hop will inspire grassroots support for the renaming. Ellen Beberman, who resides in Vermontville, said Stager gave her a new perspective on her town’s relationship with its early residents.

“The Black community was here,” said Beberman. “They were settlers, and they built up this community in the 1800s. It’s disrespectful to call them by an epithet.”

Many of the people at brewery live around the hamlet of Vermontville, but attendee Nadine Bloch, who was visiting the Tri-Lakes region from Washington, D.C., said she felt pulled toward renaming.

“As a country, we have never really grappled with our racist colonial history,” Bloch said. “In order to move forward, we really need to learn the history and appreciate the diversity that has made us what we are today.”

Reckoning with the past

Over the past decade, activists across the country have worked to change the names of specific streets, statues, and schools that are derogatory or honor a racist figure.

Name changes have also occurred more broadly across the country. In 2022, the federal government changed the place names of 650 locations across federal lands that formerly using the word “squaw,” an epithet for Indigenous women that Native Americans find offensive.

Opponents of place name changes have cited multiple concerns with renaming landmarks, namely costs associated with changing signage and the potential erasure of historical figures.

Location of N***o Hill. Courtesy: Curt Stager

Adirondack Diversity Initiative Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher disagrees with such criticism. She said she is proud of the community’s renewed effort in reshaping the narrative of N***o Hill.

“Acknowledging the cultural tapestry of what makes this place so special is important for generations past, present, and future,” Rea-Fisher said. “It’s important to not be a-historical and open ourselves up to being part of a continuum that requires us to push to do the right thing when given the opportunity.”

Stager said he is optimistic that “Murry Hill” will be approved. Unlike other places named for historical figures, he said N***o Hill’s name is simply derogatory, which has helped build strong community support behind the cause.

“I think part of it is because it’s not being framed as something that comes from the outside,” Stager said. “This is being framed as … the story of fellow Adirondackers, just like us living right where we live. Why would we not want to honor them?”

Stager said his work toward the name “Murry Hill” is about more than erasing a racial epithet from the map.

“The way I see the addition of this to our narrative of who we are as Adirondackers, is that it’s kind of like recognizing the full tapestry of humanity — the human stories here — instead of a single thread,” Stager said.

The renaming crusaders intend to gather broad support for the name “Murry Hill” before sending the petition to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.