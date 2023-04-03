Explorer work recognized by New York Press Association

Reporters net 1st, 2nd place awards for investigative reporting

The New York Press Association’s judges selected the Adirondack Explorer’s 2022 journalism for six reporting awards in its annual “Better Newspaper” contest.

Announcing the awards at its spring conference the first weekend of April in Albany, the association, with more than 700 media members, selected Zachary Matson’s examination of the underwater cable known as the Champlain Hudson Power Express project for first prize for investigative/in-depth reporting in the Explorer’s circulation category. Gwendolyn Craig’s analysis of spending from the $1.75 billion environmental bond act of 1996 won second prize for investigative/in-depth reporting.

Other work recognized included Mike Lynch’s coverage of the debate surrounding the possibility of wolves returning to the Adirondacks (third place in the news story category).

Tim Rowland’s look at North Country population declines and housing shortages earned third place for business coverage.

Craig and Lynch’s multi-state search for ways to deal with increased visitations to Adirondack Park trails and venues scored third place for Solutions Journalism Projects.

Digital Editor Melissa Hart’s Adk News Briefing email and online dispatches won third place for best newsletter. (Click here to sign up for this and our other daily/weekly newsletters.)