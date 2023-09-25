Adirondack Explorer

The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.
Be part of our reader-supported journalism.
Nonprofit voice of the park.
Home » Stories » Meet Explorer Gary Mlodzianowski

Meet Explorer Gary Mlodzianowski

Leave a Comment

Gary Mlodzianowski
Gary Mlodzianowski enjoys cycling and has participated in a number of organized charity rides in the Adirondacks, including Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, Schroon Lake and Brant Lake. Photo provided

Thanks to everyone who entered our 25th anniversary giveaway. And a big congrats to Gary Mlodzianowski, who is the grand prize winner!

He’s been an Adirondack Explorer subscriber since 2021.

Interest areas: “I have always been interested in learning about all aspects of the Adirondacks including the geology, the climate and its impact, the flora and fauna, the history, and the people. 

What he loves about the Explorer: “Excellent writers, contributors, and photographers that provide articles and information that give insight into all aspects of the Park.”

explorer 25th anniversary graphic

The best deal in the Adirondacks

In honor of our 25th anniversary, we have a special deal for you!
Use the code 25for25 to save 25% on any subscription purchased through our website.

GET STARTED HERE

Recommended Stories

About Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities.

View all posts by Adirondack Explorer

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *