UAlbany’s Dippikill retreat closes, citing financial strain

Decision raises concerns with University at Albany alumni over wilderness retreat’s future

By Kathleen Moore, Staff Writer

A wilderness retreat in the Adirondacks, used for decades by University at Albany students and alumni, has abruptly closed.

Dippikill, more than 800 acres off a dirt road in Thurman, Warren County, is no longer taking reservations. While technically owned by a nonprofit called Dippikill Inc., the organization is run by the UAlbany Student Association.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The association did not explain the reasons for the sudden closure. But weeks after inquiring, the organization gave the Times Union a statement saying it had to close the retreat due to “significant financial strain.”

The nonprofit is now trying to “navigate the steps needed to ensure safe and fiscally responsible operations this winter.”

The student association did not take questions and declined, through a public relations firm, to do an interview. The public relations spokesman would not speak on the record about what steps are needed to allow Dippikill to reopen.

But in the statement, the students predicted they would reopen this winter.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“It is our intention that winter activity that everyone knows and loves at Dippikill is enjoyed by all this season,” the organization said.

Map Illustration by Nancy Bernstein

For the fiscal year ending in June 2023, the association told the IRS that it had collected $470,000 in revenue, but paid out $530,000 in expenses.

The organization’s biggest reported expense was salaries and compensation, on which it spent $289,000 for five employees, according to its 990, a tax form for nonprofits.

It made $168,000 by renting the cabins and land to various groups connected to UAlbany, such as faculty and alumni. But ended the year nearly $60,000 in the red. In 2022, it was nearly $71,000 in the red, according to the 990s.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The retreat is supported financially by the Student Association and run by UAlbany students and former students. The president of the Student Association filed Dippikill’s most recent 990 tax form.

The sudden closure this fall garnered much attention from alumni, who have enjoyed the site for decades.

The Dippikill wilderness retreat, run by the University at Albany Student Association, on Friday, Nov. 8, in Thurman, NY. UAlbany Student Association abruptly closed the 800-plus acre Adirondack retreat they’ve owned since the 1950s. Photos by Will Waldron/Times Union

An article in the spring 2006 issue of UAlbany magazine claimed Dippikill is “the largest student-owned retreat in the country.” The article noted those with a UAlbany affiliation received a preference when making reservations. But in 2019, the retreat was officially closed for use by the general public after it was found people using the trails were leaving litter behind and other damage to the forest.

There are cabins to stay in, fire pits, trails and a 20-acre glacial pond. It has been used year-round, with cross-country skiing in winter and canoeing in the summer. Student events are held there, in addition to alumni who rent the facility for everything from reunions to weddings.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The sudden closure this fall garnered much attention from alumni, who have enjoyed the site for decades.

Dippikill’s original 700 acres were purchased for $10,000 in 1956, according to the Student Association. Now, the main parcel — 772 acres — has a full market value of $2.17 million, according to the most recent assessment roll. It’s zoned residential. Another large parcel, of 89 acres, is zoned residential and has a full market value of $48,000.