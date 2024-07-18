Report: Potential delay in state’s renewable energy target

What New York’s renewable update means for the Adirondacks

By Chloe Bennett

As New York works toward an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, transitional renewable energy targets could be delayed. A former attorney for the state, who contributed to the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), pointed to circumstances out of agencies’ hands.

“When the governor signed the legislation and the Legislature passed it, and we were all working on its drafting, nobody could have predicted COVID-19 or huge levels of inflation and cost increases for projects,” said Noah Shaw, partner at law firm Foley Hoag and part-time resident of Saranac Lake. He also worked as general counsel for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) from 2014 to 2019.

Noah Shaw, partner with law firm Foley Hoag, on his property in Saranac Lake. Photo provided

“I don’t necessarily see the fact that it’s going to take us a couple or three years longer to get to 70% renewable energy as a failure at all,” he said.

A draft report earlier this month shows a probable three-year delay in a renewable energy usage target. The state document was a joint review between NYSERDA and the Department of Public Service (DPS.)

New York aims for a 70% renewable electricity goal by 2030 as part of the CLCPA. Now, the deadline may shift to 2033 as the state struggles with issues propelled by interest rates, inflation and canceled large-scale projects, the report states.

Most of the state’s renewable energy is generated upstate with hydroelectric facilities producing 23% of the state’s available electricity as of 2023. Wind accounts for 4% and solar creates less than 1% statewide, according to the New York Independent System Operator Inc.

“The complex renewable energy supply chain is a global network of materials procurement, processing, production, materials recovery, infrastructure and logistics operations,” the report states. “As the United States and other nations raise their goals for emission reductions, those supply chains are stressed.”

What it means for the Adirondacks

Large renewable projects are unlikely to appear in the park because of its forested landscape and protections. But small hydroelectric facilities throughout the North Country need money facilitated by the state to stay online and receive updates, said Emmett Smith, founder of Northern Power & Light, which connects customers with local hydropower.

As part of the state’s transition away from fossil fuels, new projects can receive development funds to add to the state’s energy production. Hydroelectric facilities built before 2015 don’t qualify for the incentive or anything similar, resulting in underperforming renewable projects.

“We have actually lost more power from the baseline than we have gained in new development,” Smith said. “And a lot of that is from hydro.”

From 2017 to 2020, energy from existing hydroelectric facilities declined by more than 8%, according to the state. A recommendation in the new report acknowledged the waning energy and suggested options to boost it.

Emmett Smith, founder of Northern Power and Light, stands inside his hydropower facility on July 20, 2020 in St. Regis Falls. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

The proposals come two years after Northern Power & Light and more than a dozen other entities petitioned the state to expand access to incentives to include hydroelectric projects.

“We’re not trying to build new dams these days,” Smith said. “We’re trying to maintain our existing infrastructure, but we’re not trying to make big new alterations to the hydrology of the region.”

The report is up for comment from stakeholders and the public. Shaw said he expects DPS to issue orders based on the recommendations by the end of the year.

“I am not at all concerned that the state’s going to take its foot off the pedal. In fact, I think the recommendations in the report suggest that it’s going to put its foot even more firmly on the pedal.”

Photo at top: Aerial view of solar panel installation in Saranac Lake NY, Oct 2020. photo by Nancie Battaglia