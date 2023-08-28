DEC considers testing longer stays at Adirondack campground

State says campers are bypassing 14-night limit
By Gwendolyn Craig
The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is working on ways to thwart campers who skirt its 14-night reservation limit, and one experiment could start at Rollins Pond Campground in the Adirondack Park.
There has been an ongoing issue, the DEC said, of users sidestepping the overnight stay limit. At an Adirondack Park Agency (APA) meeting this month, DEC staff said campers are getting “very creative with extending reservations,” from using different email addresses, to having family members add to the two-week stays. The 14-night rule applies to DEC campgrounds from July 1 to Labor Day.
Art Lussi, a board member of the agency, said he has witnessed extended stays at the Ausable Point Campground in the town of Peru on Lake Champlain.
“Our Canadian friends have taken advantage,” Lussi said. “The same families have the same site for six weeks, and it’s just not fair.”
During the coronavirus pandemic when the Canadian border was closed, Lussi said, many state residents were able to experience some of the prime camping spots at Ausable Point. Since the border has reopened, Lussi said he is frustrated to “see the same families monopolize the same lakefront sites.”
Josh Houghton, a natural resource planner with the DEC, said the monopolizing of campsites is not unique to Canadians. He sees the same issue in the Catskill Park campgrounds. It can be difficult for campground staff to address these families, he said, since staff rotate work schedules.
Staff that do see campers in violation of DEC rules, however, may ask them to leave, the department said. Campers will forfeit any fees they may have paid.
But at Rollins Pond Campground in the town of Santa Clara, the DEC is proposing a longer-term camping permit to “diffuse the situation for staff and the public,” Houghton said.
The DEC proposed the idea of a long-term permit in the draft Rollins Pond Public Campground unit management plan. Unit management plans inventory an area’s natural and physical resources, and include a list of projects the department wishes to accomplish. The plan must be reviewed by the APA, the state agency charged with long-range planning for the park. The APA decides if the plan complies with its leading policy document, the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan.
To comment on unit management plans:
DEC will accept comments on the proposed management actions through Sept. 18. Comments can be submitted by mail or email to: Josh Houghton, EPS2 (NR), NYS DEC Bureau of Recreation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-5253 Email: campinfo@dec.ny.gov
The APA will accept public comments on the proposed draft plans’ conformance to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan through Sept. 18. Comments should be sent to: Megan Phillips, Deputy Director Planning, Adirondack Park Agency, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977 Email: SLMP_UMP_Comments@apa.ny.gov
The DEC is also collecting comments on management of the campgrounds. The Rollins Pond Campground Surveyis here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RollinsDraftUMP, and the Golden Beach Campground Survey is here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GoldenDraftUMP. Survey responses will be accepted until Sept. 18.
It’s not clear how long the permit could be for, what sites it could cover and how much would be charged for it. The DEC said these things are dependent on the public’s input. The campground’s unit management plan is out for public comment, on both the DEC’s proposed activities and the master plan conformance, until Sept. 18.
The longer term permit is only proposed at Rollins Pond at this time, the DEC and APA said.
“This is unique,” said Matt McNamara, an environmental program specialist at the APA. “It is something for Rollins, but it has not been contemplated in other areas.”
Rebecca A Evans says
Heck no. People are breaking the rules everywhere . Not only are they breaking the rules with multiple accounts, they are booking out the full two weeks just to get the few days-week that they want, and not canceling the days they aren’t going to be using. Campgrounds across the state are seeing 1/3 to sometimes 1/2 of sites sitting empty for days upon days at a time. Prime sites that another family would kill for. If the campgrounds would enforce the no show upon 9 pm of the first night reservation, and forfeit these sites back into the system, other families could have the chance to camp. It’s too hard to get sites, and many go a season without camping. And you want to make it harder?
Heather Grass says
Totally agree. It’s next to impossible to reserve sites. Considered purchasing a camper but changed my mind when I saw how booked up everything near me is. System needs work to make it fair for all.
John Murray says
Please don’t do this, it’s damn near impossible to get a site and now the DEC is closing additional sites for “Campsite restoration” or expanding prime sites together for “family sites”. Get real! Everyone needs a chance to book their favorite site and expanding past 14 days just kills opportunity for everyone else. Stop all of these progressive ideas it just isn’t right.
John Murray says
Why? Does the truth hurt?
Steve Johnson says
So the solution to people staying longer than allowed is to allow them to stay longer?
Only the government would think this is a solution.
Lisa says
Agreed w Rebecca’s post on the 9pm (or call the park office for a late arrival), and have experienced this overstay situation at FLX state campgrounds as well. Physically being in the site should be required as we have seen people use a nearby site for boat or dinghy storage. If DEC does do extensions then it should not be for premium sites.
Donald says
I definitely disagree with Rebecca about enforcing the 9pm rule. People cannot control what happens on the road as they’re traveling. Flat tires, accidents medical emergency’s. Happen all the time. So enforcing the 9pm rule is ridiculous.
I’m retired I can camp at any time. I book all my trips well in advance. An sometimes a few days before I head out. And my trips are all on prime sites “water front” I’ve never experienced an issue with doing so. And I love camping for 14 nights and beyond. I spend thousands on camping trips. It’s my sport it’s my Mental therapy. And certainly my passion.
After the campgrounds close for the winter. I head south and spend my winter’s camping in the south.
My biggest dislike is commercial generators they’re loud extremely obnoxious and disturb the peace of the Adirondack mountains. They should be banned and not allowed at all. If you can afford $100,000 set up and you buy some cheap generator because you use it for camping only you can afford a Camping Generator and the cheapest ones I can tell you about is harbor freight. Loud obnoxious generators should not be allowed at all in any campground and there’s people that cry poverty but your rig is $80,000. I think you can afford a couple hundred dollar generator it’s designed for camping and the state really has been very laxed on enforcing the rule that’s already on the books about obnoxious generators, deemed unreasonably loud.
Dan Vitale says
I agree. I have written to legislators about generators but I never get an answer.
Edward says
So your solution to all the rule breakers is to give in to their demands?
Lori Osgood says
PLEASE do not extend the stay limit. BUT please do create a cancellation without refund for those who book a site and don’t show up within 24 hours of the reservation without notifying the park! It’s already near impossible to get a waterfront site. 14 days is plenty of time to enjoy a site. Let someone else enjoy it too!
Dan Vitale says
NO! Worst Idea yet. We abolished the old tent platform permit system in the early seventies. We need more access for more people, not special access for an entitled few. People will manipulate the system. It will be a mess. I vote NO.
Mike says
The DEC should hire OTAK again for a few hundred thousand to get an 80 page report on how to handle the campgrounds.
Cynthia says
First, we must write an email or letter to Josh Houghton as the article states, sharing with him our reasons for opposing this plan.
Not a good idea. Extending the date will make finding a location even more difficult. Camping has become popular again, and there aren’t enough campgrounds for everyone. They need to enforce the 14-day rule. Make them vacate the property for 24 hours and then reenter. The campground caretakers are getting soft and look the other way.
Ron says
I agree that the “solution ” is not a solution at all & definitely shouldn’t be applied to prime sites. I would rather the State & DEC get with the times with Reserve America and actually post cancellations on the Reserve America site,particularly with prime sites.
All your admitting is that you don’t have enough staff to enforce rules,or good enough internet to handle your workload.