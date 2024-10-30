Chronic wasting disease discovery in Adirondack region raises concerns for wildlife

Captive animal tests positive for disease that’s deadly for moose, deer in DEC’s Region 6

By Mike Lynch

State officials are investigating a case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) that was found in a captive deer in an upstate facility late last week.

At this time, the state hasn’t provided any more information about the location other than to say it occurred in the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 6, part of which is in the Adirondack Park. Region 6 includes Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and St. Lawrence counties.

There is no evidence of CWD in wild deer or moose right now, DEC said.

CWD is a transmissible disease that affects the brain and central nervous system of certain deer, elk, and moose. There is not strong evidence to show the disease impacts humans who consume infected meat, but state officials recommend that people avoid eating it.

CWD is always fatal to infected animals. If introduced to wild populations, it may spread rapidly, and is nearly impossible to eliminate once established, according to state officials.

The disease was last detected in New York state in two captive deer and two wild deer in 2005 in Oneida County, most of which is outside the southwestern Adirondack Park boundary. CWD is now found in at least 30 states and four Canadian provinces.

Surveying potential chronic wasting disease spread to wild populations

The state Department of Agriculture made this recent discovery during routine testing at a facility. The department is now working with the DEC, state Department of Health (DOH), and federal officials to determine the extent of the disease.

The case was confirmed through testing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

“We’re responding now … as identified in our response plan, as aggressively as we can,” said Jeremy Hurst, DEC’s big game unit leader Tuesday evening. “We had staff on scene today to inspect the site and to get a better understanding of what the lay of the land is. We’re looking immediately at increasing our surveillance of wild deer in the area, with no reason to to expect that CWD is present in the wild deer.”

DEC is working with hunters, processors, and taxidermists in the area where the infected animal was found. Efforts are also underway to collect roadkill for testing.

Hunters and members of the public are encouraged to report any sick or dying deer, including roadkill deer, in the Region 6 area to DEC for possible collection and testing by contacting DEC’s Region 6 Wildlife Office at 315-785-2263 or email at [email protected]

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found at DEC’s website here and DOH’s website here.

Top photo: Several deer browse for food in the village of Saranac Lake. Photo by Mike Lynch

