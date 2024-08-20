The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Dan Kelting named president of Paul Smith’s College

By James Odato

August 20, 2024

Appointment called long-term by board of directors

Paul Smith’s College’s Dan Kelting is dropping the interim in front of his title just as the school is planning a rebranding program.

The board of directors of the college in the northern Adirondacks announced Kelting is the 14th president of the 78-year-old institution.

Kelting, 58, of Saranac Lake, will focus on “strategic initiatives” to make the college more accessible, grow enrollment, increase student retention rates and build support, the school said in a press release on Tuesday.

The only four-year college in the Adirondack Park, Paul Smith’s has an outsized influence on the economy and ecology of the region, providing employment and research opportunities for scores of people.

“His appointment reflects the full support President Kelting has from the Board of Trustees to continue to lead the college for years to come,” said Board President Mark Dzwonczyk.

The board appointed Kelting interim president in November 2022, abruptly demoting Nicholas Hunt-Bull, a few months after promoting him from interim status.

Kelting’s top priorities as president include attracting new students, retaining them and starting a new scholarship program to improve college accessibility. He will spearhead these initiatives as Paul Smith’s College prepares for a “rebrand,” the school announced.

Kelting took control of the school amid attempts to be acquired by a nonprofit employment preparation and skills training organization from New York City called Fedcap. 

The Fedcap acquisition of Paul Smith’s College did not pass muster with the state Department of Education and the college board chose to discontinue its attempts to join an outside institution.

However, Fedcap had taken many steps under Kelting’s leadership to begin a merger and the staff and administration of Paul Smith’s lost numerous personnel amid a trend of sharp enrollment losses.

In the past year, Kelting has filled numerous positions and the administration has aggressively pursued high school graduates to consider Paul Smith’s. However, enrollment remains well below the institution’s desired levels.

Photo at top by James M. Odato

James Odato

In a career rooted in watchdog reporting, Explorer editor James M. Odato has been cited as one of New York’s top journalists covering state government, gambling, and abuse and waste of public money. He has written thousands of articles, his byline has appeared in numerous national publications and his investigative stories have spurred reforms. As a staff reporter for five daily newspapers, including the Albany Times Union and Buffalo News, Odato has received more than 30 awards from the Associated Press, New York Publishers Association, the New York Legislative Correspondents Association and other media organizations. In 2007, Investigative Reporters and Editors recognized his reporting with the Freedom of Information Award Medal. In October 2021, the University of Massachusetts Press released his book, This Brain Had a Mouth, Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation.

