Dan Kelting named president of Paul Smith’s College

Appointment called long-term by board of directors

By James M. Odato

Paul Smith’s College’s Dan Kelting is dropping the interim in front of his title just as the school is planning a rebranding program.

The board of directors of the college in the northern Adirondacks announced Kelting is the 14th president of the 78-year-old institution.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Kelting, 58, of Saranac Lake, will focus on “strategic initiatives” to make the college more accessible, grow enrollment, increase student retention rates and build support, the school said in a press release on Tuesday.

The only four-year college in the Adirondack Park, Paul Smith’s has an outsized influence on the economy and ecology of the region, providing employment and research opportunities for scores of people.

“His appointment reflects the full support President Kelting has from the Board of Trustees to continue to lead the college for years to come,” said Board President Mark Dzwonczyk.

The board appointed Kelting interim president in November 2022, abruptly demoting Nicholas Hunt-Bull, a few months after promoting him from interim status.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Kelting’s top priorities as president include attracting new students, retaining them and starting a new scholarship program to improve college accessibility. He will spearhead these initiatives as Paul Smith’s College prepares for a “rebrand,” the school announced.

Kelting took control of the school amid attempts to be acquired by a nonprofit employment preparation and skills training organization from New York City called Fedcap.

The Fedcap acquisition of Paul Smith’s College did not pass muster with the state Department of Education and the college board chose to discontinue its attempts to join an outside institution.

However, Fedcap had taken many steps under Kelting’s leadership to begin a merger and the staff and administration of Paul Smith’s lost numerous personnel amid a trend of sharp enrollment losses.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

In the past year, Kelting has filled numerous positions and the administration has aggressively pursued high school graduates to consider Paul Smith’s. However, enrollment remains well below the institution’s desired levels.

Photo at top by James M. Odato