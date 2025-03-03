Controversial library closure inspires new musical in upstate New York

Local playwright adapts Lake Luzerne drag story hour controversy into satirical show

By David Escobar

A musical comedy inspired by the controversial closure of a public library in Lake Luzerne in September 2023 is set to open at a Glens Falls theater in June.

“Drag Queen Story Hour: The Musical,” written by Neal Herr, draws on the controversy surrounding a proposed drag queen story event at the Rockwell Falls Public Library. The event was ultimately canceled after months of community conflict, which led to the library’s closure in September 2023 until its reopening in March 2024.

“When something like that becomes public and you take sides in a small town, it is really a battle in the culture wars and identity of the small town,” said Herr.

The playwright described his musical as a “satire” that draws inspiration from the real-life events that divided community members in Lake Luzerne. However, Herr said he intends for the show to address a broader phenomenon: how LGBTQ+ book bans and drag performances have polarized small towns across the United States.

“Whenever there’s a big protest, [queer people] are othered, they are ostracized, and they have a hard time because of it,” said Herr.

Xanath Bailey holds a sign supporting drag queen story hour at Rockwell Falls Public Library in Lake Luzerne during a meeting in April 2023. Photo: Kathleen Moore, Albany Times Union

A divided community

Protests in Lake Luzerne began in April 2023 when the library contracted former University of Albany graduate student Jake Evans, who performs under the name Scarlet Sagamore, to read books geared toward children as part of a drag story hour event.

The event was canceled due to community pushback online and in person at a board meeting, followed by months of turmoil at the library. Multiple library board members and employees abruptly resigned from their positions due to harassment, leading to a months-long closure.

When the library eventually reopened, Herr said he was frustrated by an online article that cited “community disagreements with the library board” as the primary reason for the library’s closure. He felt that the hateful and homophobic rhetoric directed at Evans and other LGBTQ+ community members had been overlooked.

The Rockwell Falls Public Library in Lake Luzerne, near Glens Falls. Photo: townoflakeluzerne.com

So Herr began writing a script for what would become “Drag Queen Story Hour: The Musical,” a feat he accomplished in just 33 days. Despite struggling to recruit actors to perform in the show, Herr held his first public workshop for the musical in June at the Crandall Library in Glens Falls with the help of audience volunteers.

Creating a musical

Casting continues to be a challenge for Herr, who said he understands why some may be apprehensive to join the production.

“You can get reprisals simply for either being different or supporting those who are different,” he said.

Herr said he will hold open auditions for the show beginning in March or April, with rehearsals set to star in May. He has recruited Lake George Junior-Senior High School choral director John Alecci to be his musical director. Evans, the original canceled drag queen who now lives in Texas, has signed on to join the show’s cast.

Scarlet Sagamore, the drag name of Jake Evans, was supposed to host a drag queen story hour at the Rockwell Falls Public Library in Lake Luzerne in 2023. Photo courtesy of Neal Herr.

To provide the best possible satirical commentary on the Rockwell Falls Public Library closure, Herr said he will continue workshopping the show over the next few months.

“I just want it to be enjoyable on an entertainment level,” said Herr. “Dancing, singing, beautiful harmonies, fun melodies, that kind of stuff.”

At its core, Herr said he wants the musical to deliver a broader message about authenticity and acceptance for LGBTQ+ community members.

“I want to encourage everyone to be who you are. That’s the theme, the anthem.”

“Drag Queen Story Hour: The Musical” is set to premiere at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on June 6.

David Escobar is a Report For America Corps Member. He reports on diversity issues in the Adirondacks through a partnership between North Country Public Radio and Adirondack Explorer.