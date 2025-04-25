Judge rejects suit to mandate Adirondack lake carrying capacity studies

Protect the Adirondacks mulls appeal as agencies defend process

By Zachary Matson

An Albany County judge earlier this month dismissed a lawsuit from Protect the Adirondacks seeking to force state agencies to study how much boating and other activities the Saranac chain of lakes can handle.

The ruling is the latest in a series of suits trying to make the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Park Agency study how much use Adirondack lakes can have before harming the environment or the public’s enjoyment. These studies are called “carrying capacity studies.”

Advocacy groups such as Protect have pointed to language in the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan calling for a “comprehensive study of Adirondack lakes and ponds” aimed at determining “each water body’s capacity to withstand various uses, particularly motorized uses, and to maintain and enhance its biological, natural and aesthetic qualities.” Unit management plans for the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest and e Second Pond Boat Launch Intensive Use Area have also called for capacity studies, and references to similar capacity studies are included in most management plans.

Boaters on Lower Saranac Lake. Explorer file photo

‘Should,’ not ‘must’

The state agencies, though, have argued in court that the language is more a suggestion than a requirement, highlighting that the master plan notes the state “should” carry out the study, not that it must.

That argument carried the day with Judge Anthony McGinty, an acting supreme court justice in Albany County, who rejected Protect’s request to mandate the state conduct the lake studies before issuing permits for projects that could impact the lakes.

“The master plan clearly states that a comprehensive study of the Adirondack lakes and ponds should be conducted, not that it must be conducted,” McGinty wrote in the April 4 ruling.

Protect, which filed notice following the ruling to preserve its ability to appeal the decision within six months, is weighing whether to press its case with the Appellate Division in Albany. When considering a different case, that court called the state’s failure to conduct the studies “wholly unexplained and, indeed, inexplicable,” but didn’t address whether the master plan obligated the agencies to conduct them.

Protect: State agencies are shirking responsibilities

Chris Amato, Protect’s conservation director and counsel, in a recent interview said he was troubled by the arguments the state has used to bolster its defense against the suit. The agencies, he said, appeared to claim they had no obligation to follow through on studies they committed to in the master plan and unit management plans. They were suggestions that the state could get to at some point in the future, or maybe never.

“What we have seen in these cases is a distributing pattern by the agencies of disavowing things in the master plan and unit management plan,” Amato said.

Amato argued the state’s stance in court reflects a broader failure by APA and DEC to uphold their duty to protect the park’s natural resources and review how private projects might impact those resources.

“If the master plan and unit management plans are to have any meaning, they have to be enforceable,” Amato said. “If DEC is free to ignore the [plans] then what’s the point?”

State agencies respond to criticism

In a statement, a DEC spokesperson said the agency “is not pursuing or planning any waterbody carrying capacity studies at this time,” but that DEC “will address waterbody carrying capacity in unit management plans as appropriate.”

APA rejected the idea that it fails to meet its responsibilities.

“The agency upholds the highest standard of protection for the Adirondack Park’s natural resources in all of its work,” APA spokesperson Ben Brosseau said.

Past efforts, arguments around carrying capacity

Previous suits, including one brought by former DEC Commissioner Tom Jorling, argued APA could not permit a marina redevelopment project without first conducting the capacity study of the Saranac lakes. The courts did annul an APA marina permit but over failures in the agency’s wetlands review, before the applicant garnered approval after reapplying.

The courts in those earlier cases agreed with APA that it had acted rationally in determining the marina upgrades would not have a negative impact compared to the alternatives, since the developers retained the right to reconstruct structures that predated the APA Act.

Attorney Claudia Braymer during an Appellate Division hearing where she represented former DEC Commissioner Tom Jorling. Photo by Zachary Matson

State planners have waxed poetic about the importance of understanding the carrying capacity of natural resources in numerous documents over the years.

A 2013 unit management plan for Second Pond Boat Launch Intensive Use Area said carrying capacity “can be thought of as a threshold that, if exceeded, would lead to an undesirable set of conditions or problems.”

When state officials finalized the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest unit management plan in 2019, they again outlined the importance of understanding how much use the interconnected waters could withstand. They referred to such understanding as “a wildland manager’s most important and challenging responsibility.”

The state’s language, though, shifted in the six years between the two plans to more closely reflect its current position in court. In the Second Pond Boat Launch plan, officials wrote the state land master plan “requires” an assessment of the area’s carrying capacity and threats of overuse. By the time the wild forest plan was prepared, officials wrote that the same decades-old language in the state land master plan “recommends” the lakes and ponds study by the state.

Top photo: AWI’s Upper Saranac Lake Environmental Monitoring Platform collects data for long-term projects. Photo by Brendan Wiltse