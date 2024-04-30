Ausable River Association plans new headquarters, name change

Ausable Preserve aims to be a hub for environmental education, conservation

By Zachary Matson

The Ausable River Association is planning a number of changes, including a move to a new headquarters in Jay and a name change.

It has submitted a plan to build an office and educational space along 1,000 feet of river frontage in the town, a project still years from completion.

Calling the 9-acre property the Ausable Preserve, the nonprofit plans to create a place “to share our passion for science that restores streams, protects clean water, nourishes biodiversity, and builds resilience for communities,” according to an application filed with the Adirondack Park Agency in March.

The East Branch Ausable River as it flows past a donated parcel where the Ausable River Association plans to build an office and educational center. Photo by Zachary Matson

AsRA is seeking a permit for a new public use at donated land classified for rural use on John Fountain Road near the Jay Covered Bridge and Jay business district.

The application outlines plans for a 3,272-square-foot main office and lab connected to a 3,000-square-foot outdoor educational pavilion and storage room. The design calls for a solar array and to limit energy use and impact on the area. Parking for 12 cars and two buses is proposed.

In 2021, Craig and Bettyann Hadden, of Pennsylvania, donated the property to AsRA to support educational efforts. Rising from the river to the road and offering views of the Jay Mountain Range and wilderness area, the site includes an extensive portion of floodplain that fills up with ice during the winter.

AsRA Executive Director Kelley Tucker said the place will serve as headquarters and as an interactive classroom open to the public.

Architectural designs included in a permit application the Ausable River Association submitted to the Adirondack Park Agency in March.

An education pavilion and trails would be open to visitors and the location along the river would enable the association to share information on how rivers, floodplains and restoration projects work.

The land provides opportunities for more formal and sustained public outreach, Tucker said.

“We have never had a home,” Tucker said during a recent visit to the property. “It’s an opportunity to create an immersive experience.”

The application estimates construction to start in July 2025 and to finish in September 2026, but Tucker said that may be sooner than reality. She said she wanted to work out details with the park agency before fundraising for the project. Tucker said she hopes the project is built and operational by 2030.

The Jay site will also provide the nonprofit a living laboratory to test and refine its river restoration strategies. The association plans to expand the riverfront tree buffer and engage the public in projects to restore the site. A long-term Ausable River plan that outlines sections of the river that can benefit from restoration work includes the section adjacent to the proposed headquarters.

The Ausable River Association is planning to move from a rental office in Wilmington (black pin) to a planned new office at a donated parcel in Jay (in red). Map by Zachary Matson

“We are interested in taking care of the site,” Tucker said.

The association currently rents space in Wilmington. It is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and marking more than a decade of growth from a small local river association to an 11-person operation with a reach beyond the Ausable watershed, administering state and federal grants and helping to manage large lake monitoring programs.

The group also plans to change its name to the Ausable Freshwater Center to indicate its broader goals. The paperwork to formalize the new name is working its way through the government.

Jay Town Supervisor Matt Stanley said he welcomes the planned project, noting that the community has worked with AsRA on river restoration projects that have helped mitigate flood risks and improved wildlife habitat. He said he didn’t expect local resistance to the project. He appreciated both the tourism potential and educational programming.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for both the river association and the town,” Stanley said.

Top photo: Ausable River Association Executive Director Kelley Tucker visiting the site of the organization’s planned office and education center in Jay.