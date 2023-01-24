Andrea Hogan resigns from Adirondack Park Agency

By Gwendolyn Craig

Andrea Hogan, an Adirondack Park Agency (APA) commissioner, resigned from her post on Friday, according to APA spokesman Keith McKeever.

Johnsburg Town Supervisor and Adirondack Park Agency Commissioner Andrea Hogan has resigned from both of her positions. Provided photo

Hogan announced via Zoom at the Johnsburg Town Board meeting on Jan. 17 that she would resign from her $30,000-per-year supervisor position effective Feb. 17. As of Jan. 19 she had not resigned from the APA, but in an email Monday afternoon, McKeever told the Explorer Hogan submitted her resignation on Friday, Jan. 20. The APA is a state organization that develops long-range plans for public and private uses in the approximately 6-million-acre park. Hogan was one of five in-park commissioners and represents Warren County.

Hogan did not return the Explorer’s calls last week or on Tuesday.

The Democrat spoke with the Explorer in November about how she had taken a new job in Maine as the executive director of the Vinalhaven Land Trust. At that time, she told the Explorer she planned to finish her APA term, which ends in June, as well as her supervisor term, which ends in December.

The Explorer filed a Freedom of Information Law request for Hogan’s APA resignation letter on Tuesday. She addressed her email to APA Chairman John Ernst, but also sent it to Executive Director Barbara Rice.

“Please accept this letter of resignation from the board of the APA, effective

immediately,” Hogan wrote. “It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the people of New York State and I am so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

Hogan’s vacancy adds to several loose ends on the APA board. Commissioners Mark Hall, an in-park board member and Ken Lynch, an out-of-park board member, are serving on expired terms. In-park board member Dan Wilt’s term is expiring in June. There are 11 seats on the board.