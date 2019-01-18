Adirondack Wild founding partner leaves group

Adirondack Wild announced that founding partner Dan Plumley will leave the nonprofit wilderness advocacy group this month and will work as an independent consultant in the Adirondacks.

Plumley has worked on park conservation issues since the New York Department of Environmental Conservation hired him as a ranger in 1982. He went on to work with other nonprofits including the Adirondack Council and the Association for the Protection of the Adirondacks. He also has worked on ecological sustainability projects in Siberia and Mongolia.In 2010 he helped found his current organization, whose full name is Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve. He said he is excited about “honing new skills and forming unique partnerships at all levels.”

“I will focus on promotion of ancient and native wisdom of caring for the landscapes that are truly globally special,” he said in a news release. “I’d like to continue to produce exciting results for wilderness and communities in specially protected landscapes.”

Adirondack Wild managing partner David Gibson credited Plumley with being “a tireless advocate for wilderness since the days he wore a ranger’s uniform.” The group said he has been a strong advocate for wilderness areas including the High Peaks, Dix, Giant and, most recently, the Boreas Ponds area.