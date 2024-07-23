An Adirondack vocabulary list

Here are some commonly-used Adirondack terms that you might encounter while in the Adirondack Park:

Blue Line – a term that now refers to the geographic border of the Adirondack Park, a reference to the first map of the Adirondacks in 1891, which drew the proposed boundary line in blue ink

Forever Wild – a term coined in the New York state constitution in 1892 denoting protection of the Adirondack Park’s 2.6-million-acre Adirondack Forest Preserve designated as public lands

ADK, ADKS – common abbreviation for “Adirondack” or “Adirondacks” (ADK also is shorthand for “Adirondack Mountain Club“)

Mud season- the brief period between winter and spring when ground thaw and snow melt create a muddy mess on trails

Stick season – the brief period between fall and winter when the deciduous trees are bare but snow has yet to fly

Black fly season – the weeks of spring and the start of summer when black fly larvae hatch and produce the flies that terrorize hikers and other outdoor recreationists

Black fly illustration by Mark Joseph Sharer

