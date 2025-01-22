Adirondack-related projects the governor wants to fund in her $252B budget

By Gwendolyn Craig

From an additional $10 million to the Adirondack Park Agency for its headquarters, to $8 million for Adirondack and Catskill visitor safety and wilderness protection, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $252 billion budget proposal earmarks some money for the state’s 6-million-acre mix of public and private lands.

Hochul presented her budget on Tuesday, providing some highlights of her Adirondack and environmental agenda.

The state Legislature announced a joint budget hearing schedule on Wednesday, where it will hear from stakeholders on any changes they might desire.

Lawmakers have until April 1 to deliver a final budget.

The environmental conservation and energy hearing, which could feature a range of Adirondack Park-related matters, takes place at 9:30 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The Explorer reviewed more details in the executive’s proposed budget bills, some of the highlights of which are below.

Last year Hochul left some of these projects out of her executive proposal, including a climate change survey of lakes, a climate careers institute and Adirondack wilderness protection. State legislators ultimately got them back into the final budget.

Mark Whitmore, of Cornell University’s New York State Hemlock Initiative, looks at the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid on an infected tree on Oct. 6, 2020 in Washington County on Lake George. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Environmental Protection Fund projects

The fund was created in 1993 and generally supports capital projects that protect the environment. The Hochul administration has proposed to fund it at $400 million. Here are some projects the administration plans to support with the fund:

$500 million for clean water infrastructure projects across the state $17.25 million for soil and water conservation districts across the state for projects combating harmful algal blooms Up to $10 million for the Conklingville, Indian Lake, Sixth Lake and Old Forge dams $8 million for Adirondack and Catskill visitor safety and wilderness protection activities $1.5 million to the Ausable River Association and partners for a climate change and Adirondack lake ecosystem survey $1.25 million for SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s Timbuctoo Climate Science and Careers Summer Institute $900,000 to the Lake George Park Commission $750,000 to Adirondack Architectural Heritage for a fire safety system at the Camp Santanoni Historic Area Up to $500,000 to Cornell University for the control of hemlock woolly adelgid $250,000 to Paul Smith’s College for Adirondack Park interpretive centers

Local athletes take on the forerunning duties before Tuesday’s 10-kilometer men’s individual pursuit crosscountry ski race at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Photo by Mike Lynch

Olympic Regional Development Authority capital projects

$25 million for the maintenance of Olympic and ski facilities, and Belleayre Mountain Ski Center, including energy efficiency projects, lift and building maintenance $85 million to upgrade, renovate and modernize Olympic, ski and other facilities



The Adirondack Park Agency’s headquarters in Ray Brook. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Adirondack Park Agency building fund

$10 million for the rehabilitation and construction of facilities, including but not limited to design and construction, consultation, inspection and engineering. This is in addition to $29 million from the state’s 2022 budget.

Aid to localities

$300,000 to the Adirondack North Country Association for the Adirondack Diversity Initiative $300,000 to Essex County for landfill closures $150,000 to Hamilton County for landfill closures

Top photo: Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers the 2025 State of the State Address in Albany. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)