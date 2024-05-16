Three-year quest to establish weapon testing site in Essex County hits another roadblock

By Gwendolyn Craig

The Adirondack Park Agency on Thursday shot holes in a plan to set up a munitions firing range in an economically challenged Essex County town.

In its latest rejection Thursday, the APA board turned down an engineering and consulting firm’s appeal and went along with agency staff’s position that the application is incomplete. The applicant has been trying for nearly three years to secure a permit to test big guns in rural Lewis.

Michael Hopmeier, president and principal investigator for Unconventional Concepts, Inc. and owner of a former missile silo in the town, appealed the APA’s fifth notice of incomplete application issued in January. He was not present at the agency’s board meeting in Ray Brook, but was represented by Lake Placid lawyer Matthew Norfolk.

The APA board members present voted unanimously to deny the appeal.

Norfolk said he would be discussing next steps with his client.

Since November 2021, Hopmeier has sought approval to test artillery on a 197-acre lot owned by Pulsifer Logging on Hale Hill Lane in Lewis. The property is adjacent to the Taylor Pond Wild Forest.

James Pulsifer, the closest private resident to the proposed firing range and owner of the logging company, favors the project. However, several nearby neighbors wrote to the APA citing concerns, including about noise.

The project has morphed over the years. It was originally pitched as testing the internal ballistics of cannons made at Benét Laboratories in Watervliet for the U.S. Army. A spokesman for the Army told the Explorer in April that it had issued a stop-work order in August 2022.

Hopmeier told the Explorer the Army wasn’t his company’s only customer interested in the testing. The project now proposes to test howitzers.

The appeal

Norfolk’s appeal of the agency’s fifth notice of incomplete application was remarkable in that it was the first such appeal in almost eight years. In November 2016, LS Marina, on Lower Saranac Lake, appealed in its permit struggle.

At Thursday’s meeting, Lewis Town Supervisor Jim Monty attempted to back the firing range plan as an economic stimulus for the town. Monty was cut off by APA Counsel Damion K.L. Stodola because public comments cannot be about matters before the board since the information is not part of the record.

When he got his chance to talk during the public comment period later, Monty spoke in favor of Hopmeier’s project, as did Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland. Gillilland, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, emphasized the importance of Hopmeier’s artillery studies. Monty called the economic importance of Hopmeier’s work to Lewis “immeasurable.”

“We don’t sit in the beauty of the High Peaks or the Champlain Valley,” Monty said. “We’re trying to do our best to survive, and there’s not a lot of development, especially in the park.”

John Sheehan, communications director for the Adirondack Council, told the Explorer “We are very pleased that the APA board has rejected this appeal. Private testing of military weapons should not be granted permission inside the Adirondack Park.”

The agency’s fifth notice was “duplicative, unnecessary or moot as all information requested for the project application to be complete has been submitted,” Norfolk and Hopmeier said in appeal records. They criticized the agency’s request for more information on a berm Hopmeier proposed for sound mitigation, and the agency’s continued questions around noise.

“For agency staff to ask what materials will be used to construct a berm would cause most reasonable persons’ eyes to roll,” Norfolk wrote in the appeal.

Norfolk recommended that APA hire an outside expert to answer their sound study questions.

APA Associate Counsel Sarah Reynolds defended the agency’s review. She said it had not needed outside expertise in almost a decade — since its last public hearing before an administrative law judge involving a large-scale subdivision called the Adirondack Club and Resort in Tupper Lake.

Reynolds outlined a number of inconsistencies found among the various application submissions, including how Hopmeier hadn’t specified he would be testing howitzers until the second notice of incomplete application.

The matter before the agency’s regulatory committee took less than 30 minutes and members had few questions before denying the appeal, which was later also denied by the full APA board with little discussion.

APA Board Members Zoë Smith, who attended the beginning of the meeting remotely, and Benita Law Diao, who had a scheduling conflict, were absent.

The APA is charged with long-range planning and overseeing public and private development in the constitutionally protected state park.

Top photo: Matthew Norfolk, a Lake Placid lawyer representing Unconventional Concepts, Inc. over its fifth notice of incomplete application, speaks before the Adirondack Park Agency during an appeal on Thursday in Ray Brook. Behind him is APA Associate Counsel Sarah Reynolds. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig