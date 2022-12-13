Search narrows for new Adirondack Diversity Initiative director

Nicole Hylton-Patterson, former director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, at John Brown Farm in Lake Placid. Photo by Kris Parker

Four finalists from among 20 applicants to be interviewed

By Gwendolyn Craig

There’s a shortlist of candidates for the top leadership position at the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, following the resignation of Nicole Hylton-Patterson in October.

Twenty people applied to become director and four are moving forward with interviews, said Audrey Schwartzberg, communications officer for the Adirondack North Country Association. The nonprofit houses ADI in Saranac Lake and supports its efforts.

“We anticipate conducting a second round of interviews,” she said. “We are hopeful we’ll be able to announce the new director after the holidays — in early or mid-January.”

Don’t miss a thing

Sign up for our “Adk News Briefing” newsletter, a weekly look at the hottest Adirondack stories

Email *



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Or click here to see all our weekly and daily newsletters

The diversity initiative began in 2015. Its mission is to make “the Adirondacks a more welcoming and inclusive place for both residents and visitors while ensuring a vital and sustainable Adirondack Park for future generations.”

Its inaugural director, Hylton-Patterson, left after nearly three years to become the new director of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit working with people with developmental disabilities.

The Adirondack Diversity Initiative has received funding from private donors, and has also received state money since 2019. It most recently was allocated $300,00 in the 2022 state budget. In ANCA’s job posting, it advertises a $65,000 to $75,000 salary commensurate with experience for the director position, plus a benefits package.

The job description notes that the Adirondack Park “is best known for its expansive pristine forests, lakes, rivers, and outdoor recreation opportunities. .. Yet the Adirondack Park continues to suffer from multiple countervailing forces, which, if left unchecked, could further harm regional socioeconomic and cultural development. The population is largely white, and stands in marked contrast to the overall population of New York State, which is projected to become a majority minority state within the next ten years.”