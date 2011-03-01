A paddlers’ wish list

By PHIL BROWN

In 1989 and 1990, the state Department of Environmental Conservation drafted a preliminary list of navigable waterways, taking suggestions from its regional staffs, the Adirondack Mountain Club’s canoe-route subcommittee, and American Whitewater, a nonprofit group devoted to protecting whitewater resources.

Since the list was only preliminary, DEC planned to hold public hearings at which paddlers and landowners would have had an opportunity to argue for adding or subtracting waterways.

Because the hearings were never held, the list was never released or subjected to public scrutiny. Thus, it cannot be assumed that every waterway on the list is, in fact, navigable or that all waterways not on the list are not navigable. Nevertheless, most are thought to be navigable under the common law.

With those caveats, here are the fifty-five Adirondack waterways (out of 253 in the state) that made the list.

…………………………………………………………

Ausable River

Ausable Forks to Lake Champlain

Ausable River, East Branch

• Between Route 73 bridges south and north of Keene Valley hamlet

• Keene to Ausable Forks

Ausable River, West Branch

• South Meadow to Monument Falls

• Wilmington Dam to Ausable Forks

Beaver River

Lake Lila to Black River

Big Brook

Stony Lake to Long Lake

Black Creek

Black Creek Reservoir to Hinckley Reservoir

Black Pond Outlet

Black Pond to Keese Mills Road

Black River

North Lake to Lake Ontario

Bog River

Adirondack Railroad tracks near Bog Lake to Round Lake Outlet

Boquet River

Beaver Meadow Brook to Lake Champlain

Cedar River

Wakely Dam to Hudson River

Chateaugay River

Middle Kiln Brook to Canadian border

Deer River

Deer River Flow to St. Regis River

East Canada Creek

Powley Place to Mohawk River

Fall Stream

Vly Lake to Piseco Lake

Follensby Pond Outlet

Follensby Pond to Raquette River

Grass River, North Branch

Gleason Road to Main Branch of Grass

Grass River, South & Main Branches

Little Mountain headwaters to St. Lawrence River

Harrington Brook

Harrington Pond to Lake Lila

Hatch Brook

Pond Road to West Branch of Salmon River

Hudson River

Henderson Lake to Troy Dam

Indian River

Indian Lake to Hudson River

Jessup River

Perkins Clearing to Indian Lake

Jordan River

St. Lawrence County line to Carry Falls Reservoir

Kunjamuk River

Kunjamuk Flow to Sacandaga River

Little River

• Route 3 east of Star Lake to Aldrich Pond

• Aldrich to Brown Falls Bridge

Little Tupper Lake

Entire lake and outlet

Marion River

Blue Mountain Lake to Forked Lake carry

Mill Creek

Near Crane Mountain to Hudson River

Moose River, Main & Middle Branches

Eighth Lake to Lyons Falls

Moose River, North Branch

Big Moose Lake to Middle Branch

Moose River, South Branch

Otter Brook Road to Middle Branch of Moose

Osgood River

• Jones Pond to Osgood River and beyond

• East of Route 30 to Meacham Lake put-in

Oswegatchie River

Cranberry Lake to Ogdensburg

Oswegatchie River, East Branch

Partlow Dam to Inlet

Oswegatchie River, Middle Branch

East of Buck Pond to West Branch of Oswegatchie

Oswegatchie River, West Branch

Long Pond to Main Branch of Oswegatchie

Piseco Outlet & Spy Lake Outlet

Big Bay to Sacandaga River

Raquette River

Raquette Lake to St. Lawrence River

Red River

Moose River Plains Road to South Branch of Moose

Round Lake Outlet

Round Lake to Tupper Lake

Sacandaga River, East Branch

Lake Pleasant outlet to Hudson River

Sacandaga River, West Branch

Route 10 bridge to Shaker Place

St. Regis River, Main Branch

St. Regis Church to St. Lawrence River

St. Regis River, East Branch

Rice Brook to Main Branch of St. Regis

St. Regis River, West Branch

Little Fish Pond to Main Branch of St. Regis

Salmon River

2.5 miles above Mountain View Pond to Fort Covington

Saranac River

• Indian Carry to High Dam at Moffitsville

• High Falls Dam to Cadyville Beach

Saranac River, North Branch

Goldsmith Road bridge to Main Branch of Saranac

Schroon River

Sharp Bridge campground to Hudson River

Shingle Shanty Brook

Shingle Shanty Pond to Lake Lila

Stony Creek Ponds Outlet

Coreys to Raquette River

West Canada Creek

Indian River junction to Mohawk River

West Canada Creek, South Branch

The Flow to West Canada Creek

Woodhull Creek

Sand Lake to Forestport Reservoir