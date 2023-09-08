90-Miler at 40: Boat race kicks off in Old Forge

Fans celebrate start of beloved boat race

Text and photos by Jamie Organski

More than 700 paddlers from all over the country gathered in Old Forge this morning for the 40th anniversary of the Adirondack Canoe Classic, also known as the 90-Miler. This year’s event includes more than 250 boats, a combination of canoes, kayaks, guideboats, and stand-up paddle boards.

Hosted by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT), the race consists of a three-day trek from Old Forge to Saranac Lake, through the first 90 miles of the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

90-Miler first-timers, Aaron Weaver and Val Lou of Rochester, NY.

First-timers Aaron Weaver and Val Lou of Rochester, NY, arrived at the race bright eyed, bushy tailed, and full of dark humor; an endearing coping mechanism to calm their nerves. Even though Team Lou-Weavers is new to the race (joining over 100 first-time 90-Milers this year), their boat has been through a decade of 90-Milers.

“This boat was given to us by a friend as a wedding present. So, we got married in it, we will do the Classic in it, and hey, we might die in it…hopefully not today,” Weaver joked with a smile.

Adventure enthusiast Larry Hrbek of Tarrytown, NY, was prepping to go solo for his fourth 90-Miler, with his wife serving as support crew.

Larry Hrbek of Tarrytown, NY is going solo for his fourth 90-Miler. Hrbek is pictured with fellow paddler, Katy Dearborn who has become known as an avid racer in and around Saranac Lake.

“Let’s see how fast I can do [the 90-Miler] this year,” he said.

With several paddlers sporting matching outrageous outfits, and team names such as the Reckless Seniors, the Old Man and the Sea, and Naughty Buoys, it is no wonder so many people travel to the Adirondacks to not only take part in this event, but to mingle with friends and family with a hot cup of coffee in hand to cheer on these thrill-seeking paddlers.

Ideal locations for spectators include:

* Day 1: The race started in Old Forge at 8–9:30 a.m., and is viewable from locations along State Route 28 such as Arrowhead Park in Inlet and the finish line in Blue Mountain Lake.

* Day 2: The Route 30 Bridge in Long Lake from 8:30 to 10 a.m., a hike into Stoney Creek on the Raquette River, and the finish line at the Route 3/30 DEC Fishing Access situated east of Tupper Lake.

* Day 3: The start at Fish Creek Campground beginning at 8:30 a.m., a hike into Bartlett Carry, and the finish line festivities at Riverfront Park on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.

