DEC to take down Thomas Mountain cabin

In October I hiked up Thomas Mountain and Cat Mountain overlooking Lake George. I went up Thomas first, via old logging roads. Near the summit is a cabin built before the state bought the property in 2013. Inside the cabin were a sofa, table, lantern, a few foodstuffs, even some music speakers.

Cabins are not ordinarily found in the Forest Preserve. The exceptions are the ranger cabins at Lake Colden and a few other places. In fact, voters have rejected attempts to amend the state constitution to allow closed cabins—as opposed to lean-tos—in the forever-wild Preserve.

On the day of my hike, I ran into a few other parties who said they hoped that the Thomas Mountain cabin would remain. However, I suspected its days were numbered. When I returned to the office, I sent an email to the state Department of Environmental Conservation to inquire about their plans.

This week, I finally got an answer. The Thomas Mountain cabin will indeed be taken down, according to DEC’s Environmental Notice Bulletin. It says:

“DEC purchased the 1,900 acre Cat and Thomas land from the Lake George Land Conservancy in the Town of Bolton in 2013, and added it to the forever wild forest preserve. It has become a public nuisance and public health threat. The cabin is also considered non-conforming under the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan. The Lake George Land Conservancy supported DEC’s decision to remove the cabin. DEC will be removing the cabin as soon as possible.”

The notice is dated August 23. I’m not sure why it took so long to get an answer. In any case, I assume the comment period has expired. I have sent an email to DEC to confirm.

Incidentally, we posted an item earlier this week about two hikers who got lost and found their way to the Thomas Mountain cabin, where they waited for a ranger to rescue them.