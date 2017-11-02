FacebookTwitterInstagram Youtube
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Folksinger Writes Song About Adirondack Tank Cars

Dan Berggren has written a song about tank cars in the Adirondacks.

Dan Berggren is a well-known balladeer of the Adirondacks. Over the years, he has released numerous albums with such titles as Rooted in the Mountains, Cloudsplitter, and North River, North Woods. He has been following the news about the storage of unused tank cars on railroad tracks in the Adirondacks. It’s of special interest to Berggren because his hometown is Minerva, where the cars are now sitting near the Boreas River. And so he composed a song about them. We won’t reveal Dan’s position on the controversy. Just click here and give a listen to “Junkyard Express.”

To learn more about Berggren, visit his website.

 

Phil Brown

Phil Brown has been editing the Adirondack Explorer since 1999. When he isn't at his desk, he's usually out hiking, paddling, skiing, or doing something else important. You can follow his adventures and his musings on the Adirondacks in the Explorer and on this blog.

