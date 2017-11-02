Folksinger Writes Song About Adirondack Tank Cars

Dan Berggren is a well-known balladeer of the Adirondacks. Over the years, he has released numerous albums with such titles as Rooted in the Mountains, Cloudsplitter, and North River, North Woods. He has been following the news about the storage of unused tank cars on railroad tracks in the Adirondacks. It’s of special interest to Berggren because his hometown is Minerva, where the cars are now sitting near the Boreas River. And so he composed a song about them. We won’t reveal Dan’s position on the controversy. Just click here and give a listen to “Junkyard Express.”

To learn more about Berggren, visit his website.