Superb backcountry skiing near Lake Placid

Recent snowstorms dropped a foot or so of powder in much of the Adirondacks. Starting Friday, we skied three consecutive days in the backcountry. And on Monday, we hit up Dewey Mountain in Saranac Lake before reluctantly reporting for work.

Needless to say, the backcountry skiing was pretty fantastic. The one word of caution is that many rivulets remain open as a result of the thaw before the snowstorms.

I’ve attached photos from our ski trips to give you an idea of conditions in the greater Lake Placid region.

On Friday, my friend Tim and I skied in the Stephenson Range in Wilmington. A photo in the accompanying gallery shows Tim breaking trail on the Cooper Kiln Pond Trail.

On Saturday, three companions and I skied South Meadow Road and the Klondike Notch Trail in the High Peaks Wilderness. Again, we were breaking trail in deep powder. We had a blast returning in our tracks. However, the trail had several open rivulets, some of them tricky to cross.

On Sunday, the three amigos and I returned to the Stephenson Range for another powder blast.

Finally, on Monday morning, my girlfriend Carol and I skied up and down Dewey Mountain on the outskirts of Saranac Lake.

Believe it or not, conditions could get even better soon. Between Monday and Wednesday night, the forecast calls for five to twelve more inches of snow.

If you’re tempted to ski Mount Marcy this week, check out my story in the March/April issue of the Adirondack Explorer. It’s a trip I try to do every March.

